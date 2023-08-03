First Fertility Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

ROCKY HILL, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Fertility, one of the nation’s largest fertility networks, announced today that Cara Reymann has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective September 5, 2023. Concurrently, Derek Larkin has stepped down as CEO, effective immediately. The entire First Fertility network thanks Mr. Larkin for his contributions and wishes him luck in his future endeavors.

Ms. Reymann brings a wealth of leadership and operational experience to First Fertility. With 20 years of progressive executive experience in healthcare services, Ms. Reymann has consistently demonstrated her ability to lead organizations through rapid growth while instilling a culture of excellence. Her emphasis on supporting patients and their care teams make her an ideal candidate to lead First Fertility.

Prior to joining First Fertility, Ms. Reymann was President of a leading Midwestern fertility practice. Before entering the fertility sector, she was Market President of PEGI Solutions where she led growth strategy and operations for the company’s largest single specialty practice, Capital Digestive Care. Ms. Reymann previously served as Chief Marketing Officer and Director of Practice Development. In her 12 years with both organizations, she established the brand as a nationally recognized leader in digestive health and helped grow their market presence from 57 physicians to more than 100.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cara as the new CEO of First Fertility,” said David Finley, Managing Partner of Sverica Capital Management and member of the Board of Directors of First Fertility. “Her operational and leadership skills will no doubt lead First Fertility to new heights as we assist patients to achieve their dream of parenthood.”

Ms. Reymann expressed her excitement, stating "I am honored to be part of an organization like First Fertility and to work alongside our renowned physician leaders, mission-driven clinical staff, and passionate administrative team. I look forward to building on the success of First Fertility as an industry leader at the forefront of innovation and patient care.”

About First Fertility

First Fertility offers comprehensive and customized care for patients to grow their families. The business partners with reproductive endocrinology practices across the United States, investing in and offering strategic opportunities to these Centers of Excellence so that physicians can focus on what matters most: taking care of their patients. Learn more at firstfertility.com.