Jesta I.S. & Crossing Minds Partner to Bring Hyper-Personalized, AI-Powered Product Recommendations to Omnichannel Shoppers Worldwide

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jesta I.S., a pioneer in the development of an end-to-end Retail Management Suite, and Crossing Minds, a leading product recommendation platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), have announced a partnership to bring relevant, personalized product recommendations to omnichannel shoppers worldwide.

The partnership, solidified by an integration between the Jesta Omnichannel Store Platform and the dynamic Crossing Minds product recommendation engine, enhances customer engagement online and in-store. The partnership enriches Jesta’s Omnichannel Store Platform consisting of robust acquisition and sales tools for a store’s Front of House, operational enablement tools for the Back of House, customer engagement tools for sales associates, and the mobile consumer solution for self-shoppers.

By integrating advanced AI and ML, including new ChatGPT capabilities, into Jesta’s Omnichannel Store Platform, retailers are poised to transform a shopper’s online, in-store, and in-app behavior through an accurate, rich profile about their interests without the need of cookies or personally identifiable information that infringe on privacy. By leveraging omnichannel actions instead of personal and demographic data, behavior-based recommendations allow retailers to surface relevant, individualized recommendations to anyone — even new and anonymous shoppers. Crossing Minds’ recommendation engine is the only one backed by Shopify, and it’s available for retailers across various platforms, including headless.

The AI-enhanced tools boost personalization, offering tailor-made product and content recommendations to customers across diverse touchpoints, and empowering sales associates with these insights at the Point of Sale, within the customer profile, and across the Endless Aisle look book, enabling improved conversion. These capabilities can provide self-shoppers personalized recommendations at store kiosks, self-checkouts, and Jesta's white-labeled consumer app, satisfying the need for a digital experience and highlighting the retailer's innovation, helping to fuel their next phase of growth. Finally, generative AI helps shoppers find relevant products through AI conversational search.

The analytics dashboard provides capabilities for roles across the organization and beyond, including buyers, planners and merchants, to be used in assortment planning, allocation and replenishment strategies for hyper-localized and targeted product assortments.

Arvind Gupta, President, Jesta I.S., said: “The success of customer engagement and brand growth rely heavily on personalization for your unique customers. Together the wealth of Jesta’s Master Data Management and Unified Commerce capabilities, the foundation of all our solutions, and Crossing Minds’ AI-powered product recommendation platform will help make customers feel valued, helping retailers build stronger connections with them and ensuring that they’ll come back for more.”

“Shoppers have always wanted relevant, delightful shopping experiences,” said Alexandre Robicquet, CEO, Crossing Minds. “Rapid advancements in AI are presenting major opportunities for retailers to create those magic moments. We’re excited to partner with Jesta I.S. to help retailers deliver an array of new, memorably personalized touchpoints to their customers while protecting their privacy. Through this technology, shoppers will be delighted to feel a new sense of ‘chemistry’ with their favorite stores.”

About Jesta I.S.: Trusted by major fashion apparel, footwear and accessory brands for 55 years, Jesta I.S. is a pioneer in the development of end-to-end suites for emerging brands aspiring to scale and established brands migrating to the cloud on a limited budget.

Jesta’s Retail Management Suite for omnichannel retailers bridges gaps and ignites collaboration between the head office, warehouse, store, and e-commerce teams. Jesta’s Supply Chain Management Suite for wholesalers and brand manufacturers optimizes product journeys from concept to consumer. Leveraging Master Data Management, both suites provide IT stability, earning the trust of IT leaders, and equipping all departments with data-driven executable modules for operational excellence. Customers include Cole Haan, DSW, Harry Rosen, Perry Ellis, and Puma. jestais.com.

About Crossing Minds: Crossing Minds is an AI platform that’s revolutionizing e-commerce through real-time 1:1 personalization. Using its suite of AI and data tools, retailers can quickly recommend relevant products, upsell and bundle intelligently, personalize emails and SMS, and deliver thoroughly personalized shopping experiences.

At its core is a highly customized approach, with AI tailor-made around each store's unique product SKUs, customer data, and content. This results in greater shopping relevance, higher conversion rates, and major increases in online sales.

Crossing Minds is the only recommendation engine backed by Shopify and is led by world-renowned AI pioneers. By providing cutting-edge AI, world-class support, and easy GDPR compliance, Crossing Minds is quickly becoming the preferred personalization system for high-growth and enterprise e-commerce teams. crossingminds.com.