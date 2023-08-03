Netsmart and Richmond Behavioral Health Authority Partnership Expands Growing Footprint in Virginia

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Richmond Behavioral Health Authority (RBHA), the only behavioral health authority (BHA) in the state of Virginia, announces that it has selected the Netsmart CareFabric® platform to enhance clinical, financial and operational efficiencies across the organization’s high-quality services and treatment programs. Through this partnership, RBHA will be able to leverage advanced technology to deliver integrated, coordinated care to the nearly 13,000 individuals served annually as they continue to expand their services.

“We believe that the Netsmart platform truly incorporates the landscape and needs of the public behavioral healthcare system,” said Dr. John Lindstrom, Chief Executive Officer, RBHA. “The product offers a single source solution that meets our service needs including integrated behavioral health and primary care, methadone treatment, residential treatment, outpatient services, and a robust practice management component.”

RBHA will soon implement the next generation of myAvatar™, an electronic health record (EHR) purpose built for behavioral health that offers a recovery-focused suite of solutions leveraging real-time analytics and clinical decision support to drive value-based care. Equipped with a modern interface for clinical and billing workflows, the organization will benefit from a superior user experience, higher levels of clinician satisfaction and enhanced staff efficiency.

“After devoting over 16 years of my career to the Virginia behavioral healthcare system, I am truly excited to extend a warm welcome to another industry-leading organization that will undoubtedly make a profound impact in the state,” expressed Danielle Ross, SVP & GM of Managed Services, Netsmart. “Through our partnership, we are empowering RBHA with an innovative platform, designed to foster stability and drive growth within their organization, revolutionizing the delivery of behavioral health services to the Richmond community.”

Additionally, RBHA will utilize tools including dynamic reporting and key performance indicators (KPIs), interoperability and artificial intelligence that will increase collaboration across the organization. Clinicians will have simplified dashboards, easily accessible client information and new features that will enhance documentation, which will put more time into their day.

“The platform provides a comprehensive solution tailored specifically for Virginia's state reporting and federal CCBHC reporting requirements, offering a seamless out-of-the-box experience,” noted Travis Tucker, Clinical Informatics Program Manager, RBHA. “The vast library of shared assessments, screening tools and forms will significantly help reduce our development time, while the flexibility to customize screens based on our needs will optimize workflow efficiency. We are eager to begin working with the Netsmart team on our implementation journey, as we anticipate a successful Go-Live in the upcoming fall of 2024!”

As Virginia moves to a more collaborative system of care for behavioral health, intellectual disabilities, substance abuse and crisis services, this partnership will position RBHA to be prepared to not only meet but exceed the expectations of emerging care models.

“We have remained dedicated to our journey of working alongside our clients in public healthcare programs in Virginia by implementing advanced behavioral health technology to digitize the enterprises of our state, county and other provider clients,” said Netsmart SVP & Managing Director of Human Services David Strocchia. “Through these collaborative efforts, we have continued to grow our footprint throughout the state and look forward to supporting Richmond Behavioral Health Authority across a variety of programs, services and funding opportunities to improve the health and wellbeing of their communities.”

About Richmond Behavioral Health Authority

Richmond Behavioral Health Authority (RBHA) is licensed by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services and is the statutorily established public entity responsible for providing mental health, intellectual disabilities, and substance abuse and prevention services to the citizens of the City of Richmond. Services are provided directly by RBHA staff and through contracts with private providers in the community.

RBHA was established in July 1996 by resolution of the City Council of the City of Richmond. Prior to that time, RBHA's services were included as part of City government. The Authority stands as an independent quasi-government entity, governed by the Board of Directors through the Chief Executive. Funding is received through fees from consumers, the Commonwealth of Virginia, local and state grants, and the City of Richmond.

In FY2019, RBHA provided critical behavioral and primary medical services to nearly 13,000 individuals – that’s over 5% of the population of the City of Richmond. Approximately 30% of RBHA consumers have no Medicaid, insurance, or other means of paying for vital services.

RBHA also serves as the fiscal and administrative agent for an array of programs that serve all seven Community Services Boards in the central Virginia region. The participating CSBs in Region 4 are Chesterfield, Crossroads (Farmville area), District 19 (Petersburg area), Goochland-Powhatan, Hanover, Henrico Area, and the RBHA. These programs have proven to fill critical needs throughout Region 4 and have been growing tremendously in recent years.

About Netsmart

Netsmart, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) technology and services solutions, designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and post-acute care (which is comprised of skilled nursing, home care, hospice, palliative and senior living), and payer markets. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL. Our more than 2,600 associates work hand-in-hand with our 754,000+ users at our clients across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative. Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com, call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter, like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube. Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters® Foundation, which was established for behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services organizations to learn from each other and share their causes and stories.