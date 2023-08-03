WWE® & Slim Jim® Return to the Ring With Record-Breaking Partnership Ahead of SummerSlam

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WWE® (NYSE: WWE) and Slim Jim® today announced a multi-layered partnership that will begin with Slim Jim serving as the Presenting Sponsor of a marquee match at SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit. This partnership between the two iconic brands pays homage to their shared, savage past and marks the largest sponsorship deal in WWE history.

WWE and Slim Jim first crossed paths thirty years ago with a series of explosive, in-your-face Slim Jim commercials, featuring “Macho Man” Randy Savage debuting the famous tagline “Snap Into a Slim Jim!” that has remained a hallmark of the Slim Jim brand ever since. The two global brands will tap into that rich history with a reenergized, multi-platform campaign which begins with “The SummerSlam Battle Royal Presented by Slim Jim,” the first of several custom integrations at WWE’s Premium Live Events. As part of the pact, Slim Jim will also activate at Survivor Series in November, in addition to Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 40 in 2024.

“Alongside our partners at Slim Jim and Conagra Brands, WWE is excited to renew one of the most memorable collaborations in sports entertainment history and there’s no better way to kick off the partnership than a 20-man Battle Royal at SummerSlam,” said Craig Stimmel, WWE SVP, Head of Global Sales and Partnerships.

“Slim Jim has always been about crushing boredom and doing the unexpected, which is also the cornerstone of WWE and their memorable lineup of bold, in-your-face Superstars,” said Spencer Fivelson, VP & General Manager of Snacks at Conagra Brands. “We’re thrilled to be back in the ring with WWE to build on our shared history and celebrate the savage energy of today’s WWE Superstars.”

In addition to the live event integrations, the WWE and Slim Jim partnership will include custom content and social media executions with Superstar talent, online sweepstakes to drive fan engagement, in-store activations and more.

Learn more about “The SummerSlam Battle Royal Presented by Slim Jim” here.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion homes worldwide in 25 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in more than 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network.

Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

About Slim Jim

Slim Jim is America’s favorite bold and spicy meat snack. Sometimes called “Long Bois” due to their distinctive shape and size, these mouth-watering meat sticks are known for their intense flavor and iconic snap made popular by “Macho Man” Randy Savage as he exclaimed “SNAP INTO A SLIM JIM!”. Slim Jim offers a range of meat stick and meat snack products in a variety of sizes and flavors that can be found at retailers across the U.S., Canada and online. For more information, visit www.slimjim.com.

