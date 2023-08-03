Williams Executes Agreement with Chattanooga Gas for Delivery of Full-Value Chain, Certified Low Emission NextGen Gas

TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams (NYSE: WMB) today announced the execution of an agreement with Chattanooga Gas, a subsidiary of Southern Company Gas, to provide certified, low-emissions NextGen Gas over a 3-year period.

Through its Sequent Energy Management business, Williams has built a marketing platform to sell trusted low-carbon and net-zero NextGen Gas to utilities, LNG export facilities and other clean energy users with the goal of helping customers reduce emissions and meet their climate commitments. The delivery of NextGen Gas will allow Chattanooga Gas to achieve a minimum annual emissions reduction savings of approximately 646 tons of methane, or 16,152 tons of carbon dioxide, which is roughly equivalent to removing the emissions from more than 3,500 gasoline-powered automobiles from the road for one year.

“As we look to a low-carbon energy future, Williams is committed to leading our industry with credible solutions to benefit our customers,” said Chad Zamarin, Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategic Development for Williams. “We are proud to work with Chattanooga Gas to provide clean energy solutions through our NextGen Gas program that proves the quality of low-carbon intensity natural gas. Through our industry-leading Sequent marketing platform and large-scale infrastructure network, we are committed to connecting the best U.S. production basins with credible low-carbon solutions that help our customers meet their sustainability goals.”

Williams is deploying its NextGen Gas platform across its vast infrastructure network, leveraging block-chain secured technology to track and measure emissions through the aggregation and reconciliation of multiple sources of data to provide a path-specific methane intensity certification. An advanced QMRV (quantification, monitoring, reporting and verification) program deploys technologies including ground-based optical gas imaging cameras, aerial flyovers, satellite monitoring and internal operational systems, which are aggregated and reconciled using a block-chain secured carbon accounting ledger, allowing Williams to provide a certification that meets or exceeds industry leading measurement protocols.

As the world demands reliable, low-cost, low-carbon energy, Williams (NYSE: WMB) will be there with the best transport, storage and delivery solutions to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation, storage, wholesale marketing and trading of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 33,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume natural gas pipeline – and handles approximately one third of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. Learn how the company is leveraging its nationwide footprint to incorporate clean hydrogen, NextGen Gas and other innovations at www.williams.com.