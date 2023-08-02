Cathay Pacific and Neo Financial to Launch Credit Card Program

With Canada’s only card that earns Asia Miles, customers will enjoy premium rewards at home and abroad, significant travel benefits and insurances¹, and helpful digital features in the Neo app. (Photo: Business Wire)

With Canada’s only card that earns Asia Miles, customers will enjoy premium rewards at home and abroad, significant travel benefits and insurances¹, and helpful digital features in the Neo app. (Photo: Business Wire)

CALGARY, Alberta & WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neo Financial and Cathay Pacific have partnered to launch a new card program created for Canadian consumers who love to travel. With Canada’s only card that earns Asia Miles, customers will enjoy premium rewards at home and abroad, significant travel benefits and insurances¹, and helpful digital features in the Neo app. Not only that, a secured option is available for newcomers to Canada with guaranteed approval² – no credit history required.

This year, Cathay Pacific celebrated its 40th anniversary of connecting Hong Kong and Canada. The first nonstop service from Hong Kong to Vancouver launched on May 1, 1983. Today, Cathay Pacific offers nonstop service from Toronto and Vancouver to Hong Kong and over 60 destinations, including 16 airports in 15 cities in the Chinese Mainland.

When the program becomes available this fall, Cathay Pacific cardholders will enjoy:

Welcome offer: Receive up to 45,000 Asia Miles³ – enough to cover a one-way, economy class flight from Vancouver or Toronto to Hong Kong.

Receive up to 45,000 Asia Miles³ – enough to cover a one-way, economy class flight from Vancouver or Toronto to Hong Kong. 10% booking discount: For a limited time, get 10% off Canada-origin Cathay Pacific bookings⁴.

For a limited time, get 10% off Canada-origin Cathay Pacific bookings⁴. Premium rewards : Earn one Asia Mile per dollar on every purchase in Canada⁵ and double the miles on purchases outside of Canada⁶ and on Cathay Pacific flights⁷. Plus, receive an average of 5x⁸ the Asia Miles at thousands of Neo partners and up to 15x⁸ on first-time purchases.

: Earn one Asia Mile per dollar on every purchase in Canada⁵ and double the miles on purchases outside of Canada⁶ and on Cathay Pacific flights⁷. Plus, receive an average of 5x⁸ the Asia Miles at thousands of Neo partners and up to 15x⁸ on first-time purchases. Travel benefits⁹: Get priority online check-in, access to airport lounges, in-flight Wi-Fi, and unique and memorable experiences worldwide.

Get priority online check-in, access to airport lounges, in-flight Wi-Fi, and unique and memorable experiences worldwide. Significant insurances¹: Enjoy peace of mind with protection against flight cancellation, baggage loss, flight delay, car rental theft and damage, and more!

Enjoy peace of mind with protection against flight cancellation, baggage loss, flight delay, car rental theft and damage, and more! Helpful digital features: Access spending insights¹⁰, 24/7 chat support, real-time card management, and proactive alerts and notifications in the Neo app.

“Our collaboration with Cathay Pacific not only raises the bar for rewards programs, but it also reflects our commitment to providing extraordinary value to our cardholders in a way that rivals the big banks,” said Andrew Chau, CEO of Neo Financial. “With the new Cathay Pacific card in their wallet, Canadians will have the world at their fingertips, with exciting benefits tailored to their travel and lifestyle needs.”

Paul Smitton, Director Customer Lifestyle, Cathay Pacific, said, ”Our partnership with Neo Financial marks a new milestone in our commitment to serving Canadian travellers, providing greater access to Asia and beyond via Cathay’s network. This is Cathay Pacific’s first cobranded credit card partnership with a fintech. Neo’s ability to provide an instant and best-in-class financial experience for our customers aligns with Cathay Pacific’s ambitions of becoming one of the world’s greatest service brands.”

Consumers can amplify their travel experience with the new Cathay Pacific card and secure a limited-time offer of up to 45,000 Asia Miles³ for today. Visit here to secure the offer and learn more.

Discover how Neo Financial’s innovative, data-driven approach is enhancing customer loyalty and retention for businesses in ways traditional financial institutions can’t match. Visit here to learn more.

About Cathay Pacific

Cathay Pacific is the home airline of Hong Kong, offering scheduled passenger and cargo services to destinations throughout Asia, North America, Australia, and Europe. The company is a member of the Swire group and is a public company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Cathay Pacific has made substantial investments to develop Hong Kong as one of the world’s leading global transportation hubs. Cathay Pacific is a founding member of the oneworld global alliance and earned a coveted spot in both the Condé Nast Traveler 2022 Reader’s Choice Awards and Travel+Leisure 2022 “World’s Best Awards” for best international airlines. In February 2023, Cathay Cargo was named Cargo Airline of the Year at the 49th annual Air Transport World (ATW) Airline Industry Achievement Awards.

About Neo Financial

Neo Financial is a technology company simplifying finances through reimagined spending, savings, investing, and mortgages. Founded in 2019 by the co-founders of SkipTheDishes, Neo has raised more than $299 million in funding and has been recognized as one of the top tech startups in Canada by LinkedIn. Neo is headquartered in Calgary and Winnipeg, and is backed by top-tier investors across North America.

Through partnerships with leading financial institutions, Neo provides members with a safe and secure way to spend (Neo Credit), save (Neo Money™), invest (Neo Invest™), and get a mortgage (Neo Mortgage™). Neo for Business powers financial solutions for Tim Hortons, Hudson’s Bay, and over 11,000 other partners across the country. To learn more, visit neofinancial.com.

Redeem Asia Miles at least once every 18 months to keep them active. Asia Miles may be limited and vary by perks, offer, and partner. Offer is subject to the Asia Miles terms and conditions.

¹ This insurance coverage is underwritten by Chubb Insurance Company of Canada under a Group Policy issued to Neo Financial Technologies Inc. All coverage is subject to the terms, conditions, limitations, and exclusions outlined in the Certificate of Insurance, and for Quebec residents the Summary and Fact Sheet. Neo, its employees, and representatives are not agents of Chubb, nor can they waive or change any terms of the insurance coverage. View the full list of insurance certificates here: https://www.neofinancial.com/legal/legal-bundles.

² Conditions apply. Must 1. be the age of majority in your province or territory of residence; 2. be a Canadian resident; 3. provide security funds.

³ Conditions apply. One-time offer for new customers. Must 1. be the age of majority in your province or territory of residence; 2. be a Canadian resident; 3. Have a personal income of $80,000 CAD or a household income of $150,000 CAD; and 4. for secured cards only, provide security funds. Initial 15,000 Asia Miles are issued once card is activated. To earn additional 30,000 Asia Miles minimum spend of $3,000 CAD must be completed within 3 months from the date the card is activated. Asia Miles may be limited and vary by perks, offer, and partner. Offer is subject to the Asia Miles terms and conditions. Neo Financial™ and Cathay Pacific reserve the right to amend or withdraw this offer at any time.

⁴ Limited-time offer. Conditions apply. See join.neo.cc/cathay10 for details.

⁵ You will earn 1 Asia Mile for every 1 CAD when you use your Cathay Pacific card – powered by Neo on purchases in Canada. Asia Miles will be credited directly to your Asia Miles account within 48 hours after purchase. Asia Miles may be limited and vary by perks, offer, and partner. Offer is subject to the Asia Miles terms and conditions. Neo Financial™ and Cathay Pacific reserve the right to withdraw this offer at any time.

⁶ You will earn 2 Asia Miles for every 1 CAD when you use your Cathay Pacific card – powered by Neo on purchases outside of Canada. Asia Miles will be credited directly to your Asia Miles account within 48 hours after purchase. Asia Miles may be limited and vary by perks, offer, and partner. Offer is subject to the Asia Miles terms and conditions. Neo Financial™ and Cathay Pacific reserve the right to withdraw this offer at any time.

⁷ You will earn 1 additional Asia Mile for every 1 CAD (for a total of 2 Asia Miles for every 1 CAD) when you use your Cathay Pacific card – powered by Neo to purchase Cathay Pacific tickets online at cathaypacific.com/ca. The Double Asia Miles offer applies to the amount charged to your credit card in Canadian dollars only, not to Asia Miles redeemed for award redemption bookings. Additional Asia Miles will be credited directly to your Asia Miles account within 48 hours of ticket issuance. To benefit from this offer, you must be a member of the travelling party on the same booking and must log in using your own Cathay membership number. Asia Miles may be limited and vary by perks, offer, and partner. Offer is subject to the Asia Miles terms and conditions. Neo Financial™ and Cathay Pacific reserve the right to withdraw this offer at any time.

⁸ Average based on current offers at select partners. Value increase is an average and depends on card use. Asia Miles may be limited and vary by perks, offer, and partner. Offer is subject to the Asia Miles terms and conditions. Neo Financial™ and Cathay Pacific reserve the right to amend or withdraw this offer at any time.

⁹ Certain terms, conditions, and exclusions apply. For more information, please refer to your benefits guide or contact Neo Financial™.

¹⁰ Insights are operated by Neo.