ReliaQuest Advances Cybersecurity Capabilities for Global Enterprises through partnership with Google Cloud

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReliaQuest, the force multiplier for security operations, today announced it is partnering with Google Cloud to enhance cybersecurity for global enterprises. As a Chronicle partner, ReliaQuest is a valuable extension of the Google Chronicle team, providing solutions that meet enterprises’ unique business needs. Through this partnership, ReliaQuest’s GreyMatter Security Operations Platform will integrate with Google Cloud’s Chronicle Modern Security Operations solution to provide customers with a comprehensive, cloud-native solution for threat detection, investigation and response.

“At ReliaQuest we believe that cybersecurity is a team sport. Partnering with an organization like Google Cloud, with a proven track record of innovation and putting customers first, aligns with ReliaQuest’s approach to making security possible,” said Brian Murphy, founder and CEO of ReliaQuest. “Chronicle’s ability to analyze data quickly and accurately, combined with GreyMatter’s ability to comprehensively detect, investigate and respond to threats, will allow our customers to further increase visibility, reduce complexity and manage their cyber risk.”

ReliaQuest's industry-leading, cloud-native security operations platform, GreyMatter, leverages artificial intelligence, and automation to enable organizations to centralize and streamline their security operations, enhancing threat detection, threat hunting, investigation and response. By integrating GreyMatter with Google Cloud's Chronicle, customers will benefit from enhanced visibility, advanced analytics, and accelerated incident response.

“Chronicle provides SecOps teams with a modern architecture that delivers a unique blend of cost-effectiveness at scale while also enabling new levels of productivity,” said Sunil Potti, GM and VP of cloud security, Google Cloud. “We’re excited to work with ReliaQuest and elevate GreyMatter’s capabilities to defend against persistent threats and mitigate risk.”

ReliaQuest is committed to driving innovation and delivering best-in-class cybersecurity solutions. By combining its expertise and resources with Google Cloud, organizations globally are empowered to take a more proactive stance, amid the ever-evolving threat landscape.

About ReliaQuest

ReliaQuest is the force multiplier of security operations. Our security operations platform, GreyMatter, automates detection, investigation and response across cloud, endpoint, and on-premise tools and applications. GreyMatter is cloud native, built on an open XDR architecture and delivered as a service any time of the day, anywhere in the world. With over 700 customers worldwide and 1,000+ teammates working across six global operating centers, ReliaQuest is driving outcomes for the most trusted enterprise brands in the world. We exist to make security possible. For more information visit www.reliaquest.com.