Dignari Awarded $4.9M DHS Integrated Multi-Domain Enterprise Task Order

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dignari, a Small Business Administration (SBA) Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), announced today that it has been selected by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to support the Integrated Multi-Domain Enterprise (IMDE) Capability Analysis, Development, and Integration Support (ICADIS) Program—a joint DHS acquisition program in the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO). The IMDE Program task order has an estimated value of $4.9M over the one-year base period and a total contract value of $15M, including two one-year option periods.

"Dignari is excited to be selected to help the IMDE program. address long-standing operational information-sharing gaps within the department and mission partners,” said Dignari Founder and President Gena Alexa. "By developing an innovative platform that automates data policies, standards, and sharing rules while ensuring enhanced access controls and secure data federation, this program will effectively bridge the divide between technical and non-technical aspects, meeting the evolving mission requirements."

The program combines technical and non-technical solutions to support data-sharing between DHS Components and its Federal, State, local, tribal, international, public, and private (FSLTIPP) mission partners. It is managed by a Joint Program Management Office (JPMO) within the Chief Data Officer Directorate (CDOD), OCIO and augmented with detailed personnel from the program’s DHS sponsoring components, including the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), Customs Border Protection (CBP), Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Homeland Security Investigations (ICE/HSI), and the Office of Homeland Security Situational Awareness (OSA).

Under this task order, Dignari will provide comprehensive integration technical support services to complement the IMDE program with Identity, Credential, and Access Management (ICAM), technical expertise, and program management support to missions and operations. Task order objectives include program and program management, program operations and acquisition documentation, Attribute Based Access Control (ABAC) implementation, business and systems architecture support, and Information System Security Officer (ISSO) and configuration management.

ABOUT DIGNARI: Dignari is a forward-thinking Woman-Owned Business located in the Washington, D.C. metro area that builds solutions to help clients transform their business. Dignari provides program strategy, emerging technology, human-centered design, and data analytics solutions to advance its clients’ mission. For more information, visit www.dignari.com.