Automotive Financing Provider GoFi Selects Provenir’s Data and Decisioning Platform

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Provenir, a global leader in risk decisioning software, announced today that GoFi, LLC, a leading U.S. consumer automotive financing provider, has selected and implemented Provenir’s Data and Decisioning Platform to assess applicant credit risk quickly for real-time financing approvals.

GoFi, LLC is an AI-centric, digital-first lending platform. Built on a proprietary loan origination system and powered by its integrated machine learning algorithms, GoFi provides auto-decisioned responses across the full credit spectrum. Through simple, intuitive offers, GoFi aims to help partners expand their brand impact and deliver a better customer experience.

“We selected Provenir for several reasons, most importantly, for the platform’s flexibility and customization options. It also allows us to quickly and easily integrate with many different platforms which will allow our business users to take the reins,” said Daniel Garland, Senior Director, GoFi. “We have been able to implement a fully customizable solution that meets our business needs with the vast majority of the implementation being done by our business users.”

“We are pleased to partner with GoFi to power the real-time risk decisioning needed to provide the very best customer experience,” said Kathy Stares, Executive Vice President, North America for Provenir. “From global car manufacturers to independent auto lenders, Provenir empowers auto financing providers of all sizes to make accurate decisions faster while minimizing risk and preventing fraud. Provenir’s data and decisioning capabilities enable our auto financing clients to respond on-the-fly to changing market dynamics and deliver real-time insights to inform smarter decisions.”

Provenir’s industry-leading credit risk decisioning platform uniquely combines universal access to data, embedded analytics and sophisticated decisioning technology. This provides a cohesive risk ecosystem to enable smarter decisions across the entire customer lifecycle – with diverse data for deeper insights, auto-optimized decisions, and a continuous feedback loop for constant improvement.

About Provenir

Provenir helps fintechs and financial services providers unlock the secret to smarter credit risk decisioning.

The company brings together the power of decisioning, data and AI to drive instant decisions. This unique offering gives organizations the ability to power decisioning innovation across the full customer lifecycle, driving improvements in the customer experience, access to financial services, business agility, and more.

Provenir works with disruptive financial services organizations in more than 50 countries and processes more than 4 billion transactions annually.