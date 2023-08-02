Delaware’s Appoquinimink Schools To Begin New Academic Year With Evolv Technology At High School Stadiums

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) has partnered with Appoquinimink School District in southern New Castle County, Delaware, to bring its AI-based weapons detection security screening to the district’s three high schools. Evolv Express® will be deployed beginning in August at each high school’s stadium and will be used to screen fans attending football games.

Appoquinimink shared that it was their commitment to safety and security that led to its decision to work with Evolv, which has partnered with more than 400 schools across the U.S. to add a new layer of safety. The system was particularly appealing to Appoquinimink because unlike traditional metal detectors, which have the potential to alarm frequently and feel intrusive, Express helps individuals to pass through at the pace of life and only alerts on potentially threatening items. Also attractive was the system’s ease of operation and longevity.

“We’re impressed with how easy the system is to set up and take down, that it’s mobile, and that our team members will be able to operate the equipment with ongoing support from the Evolv team,” said Tom Poehlmann, Appoquinimink’s director of safety, security, and operations. “The fact that this technology is software-based and will continue to get better and stay up-to-date is also a major win for us.”

Appoquinimink joins a growing list of school districts nationwide to adopt Evolv’s tech at a time when anxiety around gun violence is high. A study on the topic commissioned by Evolv and released earlier this year found that of those surveyed, half of the households with children have considered homeschooling their kids out of fear of gun violence. Seventy-five percent of parent respondents indicated that their child(ren) has anxiety about school shootings.

“We understand that creating a safer environment can’t come at the sacrifice of a warm and welcoming atmosphere, particularly in schools,” said Neil Sandhoff, Evolv’s vice president of education. “That is equally true for the classroom as it is for athletics, and we’re eager to see the community’s response to the new screening method following its roll out next month.”

