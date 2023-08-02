Mark43 announces partnership with RapidSOS, bringing even more speed and accuracy to its computer-aided dispatch software

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mark43, the leading cloud-native public safety technology company, today announced a partnership with RapidSOS that will provide 911 call centers that are using Mark43 CAD with access to RapidSOS enhanced location information, a partnership that will improve the response speed and accuracy of first responders.

Through this partnership, Mark43 is recognized as RapidSOS Ready, providing telecommunicators with accurate caller location and rich additional data shared by RapidSOS. The partnership allows Mark43 to share robust data from the RapidSOS Platform - including dynamic location, health and medical information, connected building and alarm data, and more - with first responders in an emergency. This information provides first responders with unprecedented situational awareness so that they can arrive on scene faster and better informed.

“We are proud to be partnering with RapidSOS,” said Bob Hughes, CEO of Mark43. “When getting emergency help and resources to those who need it, seconds matter and lives are impacted. This partnership ensures that first responders using Mark43 CAD are dispatched as efficiently as possible and with the most accurate location information available. Public safety agencies deserve the best mission-critical technology, which we’re committed to providing. This partnership with RapidSOS is proof of that commitment.”

“We’re united in our commitment to empower safer, stronger communities with intelligent, data-driven emergency response worldwide,” said Dave Sehnert, Head of Public Safety Partnerships at RapidSOS. “Together with our RapidSOS Ready Emergency Community, we’re providing people with an added layer of safety and security and supporting our heroic first responders in saving millions of lives annually.”

Mark43 CAD operates as a natural extension of the dispatcher, call taker, and in-field first responder during an emergency response. Using this system, officers are able to take calls from anywhere, regardless of whether they are at a computer or on their mobile device. This keeps officers away from the station, out of their car, and in the field where they belong.

RapidSOS technology provides public safety telecommunicators with device-specific location information by accessing the GPS information inside a specific mobile device. This is a significant improvement upon how location information is typically determined, whereby a 911 call center or public safety answering point (PSAP) relies upon a cell phone network carrier to determine where the device is located.

The enhanced accuracy provided by the RapidSOS integration with Mark43 CAD enables telecommunicators to send first responders exactly where they are needed – to the device's specific location. This partnership also reduces the call handing / call processing time by providing telecommunicators with an accurate location as soon as the call comes in.

Both Mark43 CAD and RapidSOS are cloud-native, and are far more prepared to support public safety and evolve with the landscape to provide the best security and resiliency that is available today, tomorrow, and beyond.

About RapidSOS

In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world’s first intelligent safety platform that securely links life-saving data from over 500 million connected devices, apps and sensors directly to safety agents, 911 and first responders. To learn more about their technology that’s creating life-saving connections, visit www.rapidsos.com.

About Mark43

Mark43 is the leading cloud-native public safety technology company. By delivering a modern, intuitive and mobile-first Records Management System, Computer-Aided Dispatch and Analytics platform, Mark43 empowers governments and their communities to improve the safety and quality of life for all. Working with more than 200 local, state and federal public safety agencies, Mark43 is transforming how first responders use technology to respond, engage and serve the community. Mark43 provides the tools, resources, expertise, and security foundation that public safety needs today, tomorrow, and beyond. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.mark43.com.