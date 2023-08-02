The Alkaline Water Company Enters New Co-Packing Partnership with New York Facility

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, today announced it has further expanded its production capacity through a new co-packing partner in New York. A1 Beverages (US OTC: AWON), which owns and operates the bottling and labeling facility in the town of Halcott, recently completed a new packaging and bottling production line and has plans to further expand capacity in 2024.

The partnership is important to The Alkaline Water Company for both the continued growth of the Alkaline88® brand in the northeastern region of the United States, and further progress on the Company’s pathway to profitability by reducing costs associated to outbound shipping in that region of the country.

“Over the past two years, we have strategically grown a network of co-packers to improve efficiencies, meet demand, and reduce shipping costs,” said Frank Chessman, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “A1 Beverages will be an important producer of Alkaline88, and their addition as a partner in New York further strengthens our capacity, capabilities, and cost efficiencies in the Northeast.”

“It's great to work together with Alkaline88 as they continue to grow their national footprint,” said Mr. Lloyd Preston, President and CEO of A1 Beverages Custom Bottled Water, LLC. “With the increased production capacity that A1 provides, we will work together to stay ahead of demand as Alkaline88 continues to carve out more market share in the Northeast and other regions.”

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage® company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked “Clean Beverage” label.

To purchase The Alkaline Water Company’s products online, visit us at www.alkaline88.com.

To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

About A1 Beverages, LLC:

A1 Group Corp., a Nevada corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "AWON". AWON is a fully reporting QB reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (e.g., Pink Sheet Current). Currently, AWON has one wholly owned, operational subsidiary, A1 Beverages, a Nevada corporation ("A1 Beverages"), which owns and operates a commercial water bottling and labeling facility based in Halcott, NY.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, that A1 Beverages will produce Alkaline88 products to support the brand’s growth in the Northeast; that the partnership is important for The Alkaline Water Company for both the continued growth of the Alkaline88® brand in the northeastern region of the United States, and further progress on the Company’s pathway to profitability by reducing costs associated to outbound shipping in that region of the country; that A1 Beverages will be an important producer of Alkaline88, and their addition as a partner in New York further strengthens the Company’s capacity, capabilities, and cost efficiencies in the Northeast. ; that the Company expects AZ Custom Bottled Water to play a significant role in its continued growth in the Southwest and beyond for years to come; that the Company looks forward to the same kind of partnership with A1 Beverages as they support Alkaline88's growth in Northeast markets; and that the Company and A1 Beverages we will work together to stay ahead of demand as Alkaline88 continues to carve out more market share in the Northeast and other regions.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company’s products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company’s copacking facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new copackers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company’s products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company’s products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company’s products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company’s growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company’s sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that copackers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply-chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company’s control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company’s ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.