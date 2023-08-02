Bankjoy and First Federal Savings & Loan of San Rafael Partner to Enhance Digital Banking Experience

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Federal Savings & Loan of San Rafael has partnered with leading digital banking provider, Bankjoy to deliver an intuitive and feature-rich online and mobile banking experience for account holders.

Through the partnership, First Federal’s account holders will be able to easily manage their finances from their preferred device using Bankjoy's end-to-end digital banking platform, which includes a robust suite of mobile and online banking features, integrated loan applications, and other advanced functionalities, such as online account opening.

With Bankjoy’s end-to-end digital banking platform, First Federal is able to provide a superior digital banking experience for customers that boosts engagement and drives deposit growth. The bank plans to implement Bankjoy’s newly enhanced Online Account Opening solution, which will enable a fully automated, secure and streamlined onboarding experience for new customers while helping First Federal grow deposits. First Federal will also leverage Bankjoy’s integration with Plaid, which allows the bank’s customers to connect multiple accounts from other financial institutions and third-party apps within online and mobile banking.

Additionally, Bankjoy’s platform will integrate directly with First Federal’s core banking system, Fiserv Cleartouch®. Bankjoy’s product suite is seamlessly integrated within the bank’s core system and designed with the end-user in mind, resulting in a consistent, secure, and intuitive UX for both desktop and mobile banking. With more than 120 integrations with third-party vendors and other core platforms, Bankjoy ensures a frictionless digital banking experience across channels, resulting in a more satisfied and loyal customer base for banks.

Founded in 1963 and based in San Rafael, Calif., First Federal is committed to making a difference in its community, offering real estate financing and deposit services at fair and competitive rates for customers throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. Since then, the bank has grown to manage more than $221 million in assets and is ranked as one of the healthiest U.S. banks among almost 6,000 banks nationwide. Today, the bank remains dedicated to providing the highest level of service for members of its community. By partnering with Bankjoy, First Federal can further its mission of serving the financial needs of customers and continue making a positive impact throughout the Bay Area.

“The team at First Federal looks forward to rolling out Bankjoy’s industry-leading digital banking platform and enhancing our customers’ banking experiences,” said Paul Simmons, Chairman, President and CEO of First Federal Savings & Loan of San Rafael. “We take pride in the level of service we provide for customers throughout our local communities. Our partnership with Bankjoy will allow us to further enhance our standard of service and continue to exceed customer expectations, even beyond the branch.”

“By 2027, nearly 84% of U.S. consumers will access their bank account digitally at least once per month, according to a new report from Insider Intelligence,” said Michael Duncan, CEO of Bankjoy. “Generations that have grown up in a digital-first world have changed the way consumers bank and First Federal recognizes this. We are proud to partner with First Federal and empower their customers with an intuitive, modern digital banking experience.”

About Bankjoy

Detroit-based FinTech, Bankjoy, delivers modern banking technology, including mobile banking, online banking, and a banking API to banks and credit unions — big and small. The company prides itself on creating beautiful products with advanced features, simple navigation, modern look and feel, and world class user experiences shaped by talking to users. Bankjoy is backed by Curql Collective, Bessemer Venture Partners, Y Combinator, and CheckAlt. For more information, visit www.bankjoy.com.