ADM® FarmView provides a new digital experience for producers powered by Bushel®

FARGO, N.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bushel, an independently owned software company and leading provider of software technology for the agricultural supply chain, announces a new mobile app and website portal available to all producers selling grain to ADM (NYSE: ADM). The new digital platform gives farmers easy access to near real-time information to increase efficiency in their operations, including scale tickets, contracts, settlements, and cash bids. Commodity balances that will allow better visibility of open storage, delayed price contracts, delivered unpaid balances and more will be coming soon.

This new app and website portal replaces GrainBridge which will be no longer available after Friday, August 25. Bushel has worked with ADM over the past year to transition the key GrainBridge technology features into a new app and desktop experience, bringing along with it Bushel’s intuitive interface.

"ADM FarmView is a premium experience to serve our customers at the highest level possible. We are always looking for ways to improve the digital experience for our producers and provide them with the information they need in a fast, efficient way," said Doug Roose, Vice President of Producer Marketing at ADM. “Innovation is foundational to ADM's growth strategy, and to our relationship with our producer customers. Joining the Bushel network is another important step in our digital evolution to deliver relevant, valuable, and secure information to producer customers across the US and Canada."

The Bushel platform has become a central hub for information and transactions powering more than 2,600 grain facilities and managing nearly 45% of grain origination in the United States and Canada, totaling almost 10 billion bushels. As more agribusinesses and producers join the Bushel Network, the network effect continuously strengthens, fostering increased collaboration and efficiency at all points in the supply chain.

Bushel continues to maintain the standard of secure, permission-based control in data sharing. Both growers and grain-buying facilities maintain control over when and how their data is shared throughout the supply chain. The partners and commercial customers ADM serves will allow their producer customers to access private information through directly integrated software making it easy and secure while eliminating the need for manual data entry.

“When large grain originators such as ADM are added, the network effect increases. The digital infrastructure becomes more robust and provides further opportunities to improve efficiencies for both agribusinesses and farmers,” said Jake Joraanstad, CEO of Bushel. “We’re proud to welcome ADM to the Bushel Network and help serve their producers with a best-in-class digital experience where they can access their information easily and securely from both mobile and desktop.”

The ADM FarmView mobile app is compatible with both Android and iPhone devices. Search for ADM FarmView in the App Store™ or Google Play®. Visit ADMFarmView.com/ADM to access the desktop web portal.

About Bushel

Bushel is an independently owned software company and leading provider of software technology solutions for growers, grain buyers, ag retailers, protein producers, and food companies, headquartered in Fargo, N.D. Since launching in 2017, Bushel’s platform has grown rapidly, now powering nearly 2,600 grain facilities across the U.S. and Canada with real-time business information for their producers. Bushel’s platform now reaches nearly 45% of grain origination in the United States and Canada, resulting in inarguably the largest technology network effect among growers and grain buyers in the U.S. today. Bushel’s product suite includes its flagship mobile app, websites, trading tools, digital payments and money facilitation, market feeds, API services, farm management software, and a custom software division focused on agriculture. Bushel has been focused on building software since the company was founded in 2011.

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We’re a premier global human and animal nutrition company, delivering solutions today with an eye to the future. We’re blazing new trails in health and well-being as our scientists develop groundbreaking products to support healthier living. We’re a cutting-edge innovator leading the way to a new future of plant-based consumer and industrial solutions to replace petroleum-based products. We’re an unmatched agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. And we’re a leader in sustainability, scaling across entire value chains to help decarbonize our industry and safeguard our planet. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional and sustainability challenges of today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.adm.com.