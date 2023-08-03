True Religion Enters the Home Category With New Licensing Agreement With ENVOGUE

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--True Religion, an iconic American apparel and sportwear brand, today announced it will enter the Home market, starting in January 2024. It has partnered with ENVOGUE to license True Religion-branded products for the bed, bath, living room, and kitchen.

Products under license include bedding sheets and comforters, decorative pillows, bath and area rugs, and towels; desk and bath organization products; and kitchen mitts, aprons, table linens, and mats.

“Our licensed partners have been instrumental in helping us realize True Religion’s potential as a full lifestyle brand,” said Michael Buckley, Chief Executive Officer, True Religion. “We are very excited to partner with ENVOGUE to enter the Home market for the first time. ENVOGUE’s deep relationships within the industry, extensive expertise across a wide range of home categories, and in-house design team that really understands True Religion’s DNA make them the perfect partner for us.”

ENVOGUE is a leading New York-based producer of fashion forward innovations for the home. The company focuses on inspiring and on-trend designs, affordability, manufacturing partnerships, and seamless execution.

“We are thrilled to combine our expertise in the home market with True Religion’s unique iconography,” said Nidhi Jain, Chief Executive Officer, ENVOGUE. “We look forward to bringing to life True Religion’s brand heritage and one-of-a-kind aesthetics across an exciting array of home products.”

Prices range from $29 - $49 for decorative pillows and up to $199 for bedding. The collection will be sold through True Religion’s own stores and website as well as at major retailers in both the U.S. and Canada.

About True Religion

In 2002, True Religion emerged onto the Los Angeles denim scene by blowing up the construction of the classic five-pocket jean. With its five-needle thread at two-stitch-per-inch process, the True Religion Super T stitch was instantly recognized for style that was unlike any other denim brand in the world. True Religion speaks to the uniqueness found in all of us. The brand is worn by athletes, musicians, and artists globally to express their individual style. Delivering an exclusive assortment of iconic styles, True Religion Brand Jeans focuses on producing high quality premium denim and sportswear for men, women, and kids.

About ENVOGUE

ENVOGUE, based in New York, is a leading wholesaler, distributor and design house of home textiles and home décor products to the top US retailers with strong logistics, warehouse, and blow-fill production capacity. Under the leadership of Co-CEOs Nidhi Jain and Manoj Chirania, ENVOGUE has been built as a well-recognized brand and design leader in the industry, way ahead of all competition in many products, has great history and relationship with customers, has many established programs, is well diversified in terms of products, customer mix and logistics channels.