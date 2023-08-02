Casey’s Kicks Off Fourth Annual Cash for Classrooms Campaign

ANKENY, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Casey’s is kicking off its in-store giving campaign to support America’s future generation of leaders. Starting today through September 5, Casey’s guests can round up their purchases each time they visit a Casey’s store and join the cause that has raised $3 million for students, families and educators since 2020.

“Learning is the foundation to sparking curiosity and creating brighter futures for kids. Through our Cash for Classrooms program, we’re helping bring meaningful projects and innovative initiatives to life, in Casey’s communities now and for years to come,” said Katie Petru, Director, Communications and Community at Casey’s. “With the generosity of Casey’s guests each year at the register and our partnership with LIFEWTR, we fuel our mission to help improve the lives of students and educators in our local communities.”

Casey’s, together with its generous guests and LIFEWTR, have raised $1 million annually in the last three years, awarding grants to more than 250 schools across its 16-state footprint. In 2022, 79 grants were awarded to K-12 public and nonprofit, private schools in 75 Casey’s communities.

The funding priorities through the program include projects supporting physical improvements, material needs, teacher support and community engagement initiatives in Casey’s communities. Cash for Classroom grants help drive positive change, including:

Better reading resources: St. Francis Area Schools in Minnesota received a $10,000 grant to provide take-home decodable books to foster enthusiasm and develop better reading skills for its students.

Every dollar raised by Casey’s guests helps provide funds for schools located in Casey’s communities across 16 states. Learn more about Cash for Classrooms at the Casey’s blog and head over to www.caseys.com/community for more information about the company’s community impact.

The 2023 grant application opens in October and is available here.

About Casey’s

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,500 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.