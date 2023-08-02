InTandem Capital Partners Announces Strategic Investment in OrthoNebraska

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InTandem Capital Partners, LLC (“InTandem Capital” or the “Firm”), a healthcare services focused private equity firm, announced today that it has completed a strategic equity investment in OrthoNebraska (the “Company”), a leading provider of musculoskeletal care and Nebraska’s first hospital dedicated to the care of the orthopedic patient.

Formed in 2017 through the combination of two of Omaha’s top orthopedic practices, OrthoNebraska has clinics extending from Norfolk, Nebraska, throughout the Omaha and Council Bluffs metro, down to Shenandoah, Iowa and Fairfax, Missouri. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including non-operative pain management, physical therapy, hand therapy, orthopedic urgent care, emergency services, imaging, and surgical services. OrthoNebraska was also the first orthopedic provider to offer urgent care services in the Omaha area. The health system is nationally recognized for delivering the highest quality, personalized orthopedic care to patients across the Great Plains region.

In the previous six months, OrthoNebraska has added six additional physicians, including podiatrists and interventional spine and pain management physicians. The Company looks forward to welcoming several more physicians before the end of the year.

“It was important to the surgeons, shareholders, and executive leadership team that we find an investment partner who not only has deep knowledge in the healthcare sector, but also has significant experience as former operators,” said Levi Scheppers, Chief Executive Officer of OrthoNebraska. “Elliot and his team have successfully acquired, built, and managed multiple companies as operators and investors and we are confident they will enable us to accelerate our growth strategy, invite innovation, and deliver the superior and personalized care our patients deserve.”

“We are incredibly pleased with the great success the physician leadership and management team have demonstrated through their delivery of high-quality, cost-effective care,” said Elliot Cooperstone, Managing Partner of InTandem Capital. “My colleagues and I immediately recognized and applauded the teams’ relentless focus on improving patient outcomes, lowering costs, and creating a better patient experience. Our partnership allows us to create more access to the superior care provided by OrthoNebraska’s esteemed medical team.”

Goodwin Procter served as legal counsel for InTandem Capital, and Houlihan Lokey served as the Firm’s exclusive financial advisor. Quadriga Partners served as financial advisor and Koley Jessen served as legal counsel for OrthoNebraska.

About InTandem Capital Partners

InTandem Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in and helps accelerate the growth of select healthcare services companies. Its goal is to build excellent businesses of significant value working collaboratively with its management team partners. InTandem is comprised of former business executives and experienced investors, and is uniquely qualified to provide strategic, acquisition and operating expertise to help companies significantly increase their value over time. InTandem provides active support to the management of its portfolio companies directly and leverages its network of industry executives to augment its capabilities. For further information, please visit: www.intandemcapital.com.

About OrthoNebraska

OrthoNebraska is a preeminent regional provider of orthopedic and musculoskeletal care, with locations spanning Nebraska, Iowa, and Missouri. OrthoNebraska’s comprehensive care includes both surgical and non-surgical intervention, supported by a range of sub-specialized providers. The Company makes world-class orthopedic care more accessible and more personalized through a dynamic network of clinics, emergency and orthopedic urgent care services, and outreach. Services include Emergency Room, Imaging, Joint Replacement, Non-Surgical Treatment, Orthopedic Urgent Care, Pain Management, Physical & Occupational Therapy, Sports Medicine, Spine Care, Podiatry, Surgery, and Workers’ Compensation. For further information, please visit: www.OrthoNebraska.com.