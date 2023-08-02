Transact Campus Sponsors Duke University Code+ Students to Enhance Campus Life for All

DURHAM, N.C. & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transact Campus, “Transact,” the award-winning leader in innovative mobile credential and payment solutions for a connected campus, furthers its commitment to fostering innovation and enhancing the student experience at Duke University through its annual sponsorship of the Code+ program. This partnership signifies Transact's dedication to community involvement and its enduring relationship with Duke University, which spans nearly four decades.

Code+, a 10-week co-curricular summer program for Duke undergraduates, emphasizes project and team-based learning to prepare students for future industry internships. Students collaborate on small project teams, learning from IT professionals to address real-world challenges at Duke and beyond. Transact annually sponsors a project team, providing them with the opportunity to create an application focused on improving campus life.

"Transact is proud to sponsor the Duke's Code+ program. Our participation with Duke over the past five years has provided students with real-world software application project experience while giving us valuable insights into the needs and trends of today's higher education students," said Nancy Langer, CEO, Transact. "This partnership underscores our commitment to not only being a software provider, but also a community participant dedicated to enhancing student life."

Transact’s most recent contributions to Duke University through the Code+ program include two innovative applications: Duke FixIt and Feed Every Devil. Duke FixIt is a comprehensive issue-reporting app facilitating community members to report and track issues across campus, from IT problems to facility maintenance. Feed Every Devil, on the other hand, addresses food insecurity on campus by allowing students to donate meal plan meals to those in need. Both applications have been moved into production and continue to serve the Duke community.

“Transact’s sponsorship of the Code+ program reflects our shared mission of creating a robust, student-centric campus ecosystem,” said Jen Vizas, Senior Director of Special Programs, Duke University, Office of Information Technology. “Duke is committed to providing an environment of learning and innovation and by partnering with Transact we are able to elevate our efforts and provide students with the best technology tips and practices.”

