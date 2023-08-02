Antares Receives Baa2 Investment Grade Issuer Rating from Moody’s Investors Service

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Antares Holdings LP (“Antares”) today announced that Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) has assigned the firm an investment grade issuer rating of Baa2 with a stable outlook, supported, in part, by Antares’ long-term track record and demonstrated performance across credit cycles. The inaugural Moody’s rating represents Antares’ third investment grade rating, in addition to Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”) and DBRS Morningstar (“DRBS”) which were reaffirmed in 2023.

“ We are pleased with the investment grade rating assigned to us by Moody’s, which is further validation of the strength of our high-quality, scaled and diverse loan portfolio,” said Timothy Lyne, Chief Executive Officer of Antares Capital. “ Antares has maintained its strong earnings and performance in face of market turmoil, and we are committed to building on our 25+ years of success for our stakeholders.”

Moody’s rating and stable outlook is reflective of a strong earnings profile derived primarily from recurring interest income, a long-term track record of low credit losses supported by a highly diverse and primarily first lien portfolio as well as solid capitalization and ability to effectively manage liquidity and leverage. The rating also reflects the strategic importance of Antares to CPP Investments, the firm’s majority owner.

For more information on the rating, refer to the Moody’s press release here.

About Antares Capital

With more than $61 billion of capital under management and administration as of March 31, 2023, Antares is a private credit manager and a leading provider of financing and investment solutions for private equity-backed borrowers and investors. Since its founding in 1996, Antares has built one of the industry’s largest and longest-tenured portfolios of middle market companies and has been recognized by industry organizations as a leading provider of private debt. Through its Asset Management & Funding team, Antares offers investors the opportunity to invest in collateralized loan obligations, funds and separately managed accounts. The company maintains offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Toronto. Visit Antares at www.antares.com or follow the company on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/antares-capital-lp. Antares Capital is a subsidiary of Antares Holdings LP, (collectively, “Antares”).