Springfield Clinic to Move to athenahealth’s Cloud-Based EHR

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, today announced that Springfield Clinic, a community-based organization delivering care through more than 675 providers in over 80 medical specialties and subspecialties, is implementing athenaOne in all locations across the 20 counties it serves in Illinois. The clinic is moving to athenaOne – athenahealth’s suite of integrated, cloud-based electronic health record (EHR), medical billing and patient engagement tools – to help its providers and staff seamlessly care for patients while using a modern and intuitive solution.

“We sought an EHR platform that wasn’t only more physician friendly, but also more patient friendly, and we have found that in athenaOne,” said Ray Williams, chief executive officer of Springfield Clinic. "The athenaOne portal represents a significant upgrade, and athenahealth’s overall focus on a more modern and convenient patient journey aligns with our philosophy at Springfield Clinic, where a high-quality patient experience is the highest priority."

Springfield Clinic needed technology that would allow it to take ongoing steps to improve provider, staff, and patient experiences. Springfield Clinic needed a solution that was not only interoperable but that would integrate actionable patient data from multiple community health systems within the physician’s native workflow to help them make treatment decisions during appointments. After extensive review by a committee of physicians and IT decision makers, Springfield Clinic selected athenaOne to alleviate workflow challenges for providers and staff, deliver a holistic view of patients in the moment of care, and enable the clinic to grow and expand functionality to meet its evolving needs.

“With our physicians leading the selection process, it quickly became apparent that athenaOne would make their lives much easier,” commented Rolando Cabral, chief information and transformation officer of Springfield Clinic. “We could all see athenahealth puts a lot of attention into the user experience, making it intuitive, consistent, and easy to use. We are really impressed that the interface was designed to work like our physicians work, and that our physicians will have meaningful patient data available from other care settings, applications, and IT systems when they need it most.”

“We are proud to support Springfield Clinic’s efforts to improve provider, staff, and patient satisfaction; maintain its independence; and help its team seamlessly care for patients,” said Bob Segert, chairman and chief executive officer of athenahealth. “With athenaOne, Springfield Clinic is well positioned to continue strengthening its position in the market.”

