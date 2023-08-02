Cetera and YCharts Announce Strategic Partnership to Equip Advisors With Award-Winning Client Communications and Investment Research Platform

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YCharts, a cloud-based investment research platform that enables wealth advisors and asset managers to make smarter investment decisions and to orchestrate better communications with their clients, has announced a strategic partnership with Cetera Financial Group (Cetera).

The partnership between Cetera and YCharts offers all Cetera affiliates access to YCharts’ industry-leading platform, enabling them to streamline investment research and client communications workflows, while saving valuable time. In order to partner with Cetera, technology vendors like YCharts must have significant advisor demand, demonstrate key value-adds to practices’ operations, and meet rigorous compliance and security standards.

“We’re pleased to partner with YCharts to offer our advisors access to YCharts’ innovative software, which will help teams grow and scale their practices more efficiently and effectively,” said George Karris, Head of Strategy and Advisor experience at Cetera. “YCharts’ deep bench of data, client-facing reports, and research tools will be a valuable component of how we’ll continue to offer the most value to our clients and generate the best outcomes for their financial well-being. YCharts' reputation for excellence in the industry positions Cetera advisors for even greater achievements, and we are eager to commence this partnership."

“Partnering with Cetera is exciting, since Cetera is such an important voice in the industry. We’ve already seen many of their advisors have significant success adding and retaining assets,” said Sean Brown, President and CEO at YCharts. “Continuing to drive practice growth for an even wider group of advisors, leveraging our unique Cetera-specific customizations in the YCharts platform, and helping reps show their unique value to clients are just a few of the ways we are deepening our partnership with Cetera.”

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 8,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees approximately $330 billion in assets under administration and $116 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2023. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 21,000 reviews, Cetera’s Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it’s ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

“Cetera Financial Group” refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

About YCharts

YCharts is a proposal generation and investment research platform that enables smarter investments and better client communications. Built for wealth and asset management professionals, YCharts offers comprehensive data, powerful visualization tools, and advanced analytics for equity, mutual fund and ETF research, portfolio construction, idea generation, and market monitoring. Among its most recent advisor-voted industry awards, YCharts has been named the “Best Value” winner in the 2022 Carson Excell Advisor Tech Awards. For more information, visit www.ycharts.com.

