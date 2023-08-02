Cogito Partners with Medallia to Enhance Real-Time Agent Guidance Cues and Customer Journey Analytics with Emotion and Conversation AI

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cogito, the leader in real-time coaching and guidance for the enterprise, today announced a partnership with Medallia to deliver significant improvements in enterprise contact center experiences for both customers and agents. Partnering with Medallia, Cogito will integrate with the number one recognized enterprise experience platform, enabling bi-directional data flow to enable more customized real-time agent guidance cues and millions of new data points on customer behavior in every call, which can be pushed to enhance Medallia’s customer journey analytics.

As customers continue to demand more personalized experiences, the stakes have never been higher to deliver strong customer journeys backed by real-time guidance and powerful data insights. By integrating the vast amount of existing customer experience data in Medallia, Cogito gains deeper insights and higher levels of customer understanding, further assisting agents in delivering more customized and improved experiences in the moment. In turn, Cogito’s Emotion and Conversation AI data captured in every call will help organizations enhance their overall customer journey and experience data, adding in millions of new data points on customer behavior.

“Consumer expectations for better customer service continue to rapidly increase,” said Joshua Feast, CEO and Co-Founder of Cogito. “At the same time, an influx of new data, channels and emerging technologies has led to increased complexities for enterprise contact centers. By partnering with Medallia, we’re reducing friction by improving both the employee experience and the customer experience, driving more long-term business value from every service interaction.”

The partnership between Cogito and Medallia will afford both companies a more holistic view of each customer, including visibility into how they prefer to be engaged across channels. By gaining access to Medallia’s comprehensive customer insights, the accuracy and relevancy of Cogito’s real-time cues are also improved, arming agents to more effectively assist customers across each interaction – leading to a direct positive impact on costs-per-customer, conversion and CSAT scores.

“By combining omnichannel customer insights and sentiment analysis with Cogito’s real-time coaching, we’re giving enterprise contact center agents the resources to provide a better, more seamless experience,” said Alex Glanz, EVP of Strategy for Medallia. “Together, our integrated solutions will enhance the quality of each customer interaction and lead to increased loyalty, reduced costs and overall improved business performance.”

To learn more about Cogito’s partnership with Medallia, visit: Cogito Partners.

For more information on Cogito’s Emotion and Conversation AI, visit: Cogito Emotion AI and Conversation AI.

About Cogito

Cogito innovates with emotion and conversation AI to deliver real-time coaching and guidance to contact centers and frontline teams. Cogito supports agents and supervisors to improve effectiveness, experience, and empathy by providing human-aware and human-empowering insights. The world’s most well-known brands, including 8 of the Fortune 25, use Cogito to improve their connection with customers and elevate team members' well-being. Founded in 2007, Cogito is a venture-backed software company based in Boston, MA. Learn more at cogitocorp.com.

About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. As the leading enterprise experience platform, Medallia Experience Cloud is the mission-critical system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate-messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.