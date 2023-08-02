Global Sexual Lubricant Market Outlook & Forecasts 2023-2028: A $2.22 Billion Market Featuring Key Vendors - LifeStyles, Church & Dwight, Karex Berhad, Reckitt Benckiser Group, & BioFilm - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Sexual Lubricant Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Sexual Lubricant Market is projected to reach a value of $2.22 billion by 2028 from $1.34 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.74%

Taking into consideration that sexual lubricant products are often treated as products to be sold under secrecy or products associated with cultural shame or taboo across societies, vendors need to remain cautious in the way they project their brand in public. Branding is eventually one of the key strategies to create a positive impression in the mass media and leverage the brand equity generated for vendors in the sexual lubricant market.

Vendors are differentiating themselves by positioning their brands in a unique way that resonates with the target market. For example, Reckitt Benckiser's Durex brand is fun and adventurous with the tagline "Play Longer." In contrast, Karex Berhad's ONE brand promotes sexual health and wellness with the tagline "Better sex. Better world."

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Influence of the Internet In Driving Purchases

The increasing penetration of internet services, improved economy, and upgrading of purchase and delivery options with the emergence of m-commerce have paved the way for online shopping through smart and connected devices such as smartphones and tablets. The m-commerce sector is expected to account for nearly half of the global e-commerce market during the forecast period.

Online websites also provide detailed product information, including quality, safety measures, and user guidance, which have increased customer demand for e-retailing. Consumers feel more comfortable purchasing sexual wellness products from e-commerce websites, further contributing to the growth of the sexual lubricant market.

For instance, the large and tangible interfaces of tablets as well as access to high-speed Wi-Fi connections, are suitable for purchasing sexual wellness products such as sexual lubricants online as they considerably ease the decision-making process of users.

Increasing Use Of Dating Apps In APAC

The penetration of dating apps has been rising rapidly in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in recent years and has likely contributed to the growth of the sexual lubricant market in several ways.

This trend can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing popularity of smartphones and the internet and changing social attitudes towards online dating. Further, in countries such as India and China, the number of users of dating apps has increased significantly in recent years.

This can be attributed to a growing middle class, a youthful population, and a rising level of education, as well as greater awareness of online dating and the increasing availability of dating apps.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Increasing Concerns Over Side Effects

Sexual lubricants are applied to the most sensitive parts of the body and are thus subjected to various studies of their effects on end-users. The use of sexual lubricants may cause severe irritation, burning, and itching, along with other health complications among end-users. This could increase the chances of HIV and other STIs.

People are concerned about these lubricants as most accessible commercial products are created for vaginal intercourse, giving rise to the risk of damage to the rectal epithelium, which is more sophisticated and doesn't secrete lubricating fluids during intercourse. Such factors can hamper the sexual lubricant market growth during the forecast period.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America holds the largest global sexual lubricant market, accounting for over 37% in 2022. The region represents some of the most advanced economies in the world. It is a major market for contraceptives and sexual wellness products because of a well-formulated sex education program and an efficient distribution network.

Moreover, the region represents one of the most sexually active populations in terms of using condoms and sexual lubricants. Furthermore, the growing popularity of adult stores and a relaxed attitude towards sexuality among U.S. nationals have fueled the market growth in the region.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The global sexual lubricant market's competitive scenario has intensified over the past few years. The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades. The present scenario forces vendors to refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. As a result, vendors have to reduce the prices for their products to remain in the competitive environment and gain market share.

