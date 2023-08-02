KBRA Releases Research - KBRA Reiterates Confidence in U.S.’s AAA Rating

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases a report to reiterate its confidence in the U.S.’s AAA credit rating.

In contrast to several other credit rating agencies (CRA), KBRA remains confident in our AAA credit rating on the U.S., and we also remained confident in that opinion throughout the recent debt ceiling debate. This perspective is anchored by our focus on the fundamental pillars of the U.S.’s credit strengths despite the noise, headlines, and frequent bitterness of the government’s political discourse. We believe that lowering the U.S. rating because of its current fiscal deficits or for its rancorous politics is ill-conceived. In fact, KBRA believes that another CRA’s decision to hide behind comparative ratios to justify an arbitrary and subjective opinion does not serve markets well.

