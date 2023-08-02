Amentum Awarded $818M Contract to Modernize U.S. Navy F-16 Adversary Fleet

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amentum was awarded an $818 million contract for adversary aircraft sustainment and modernization of the U.S. Navy F-16 fleet. Amentum will manage all aspects of the Viper Maintenance Group Aircraft Maintenance and Contractor Logistics Support (CLS) contract by providing technical, sustainment and logistics solutions for the Navy F-16 aircraft based at Naval Air Station (NAS) Fallon, Nevada.

“Amentum has been an essential partner to the Navy at Fallon on F-16 Adversary flight operations for the Navy’s premier weapons schools like TOPGUN, as well as Navy Air Wing Training, and fleet support detachments across the U.S.,” said Dr. Karl Spinnenweber, President of the Critical Missions Group. “Navy F-16 Vipers play a vital role as the aggressor in fighter combat training, and our work securing Viper modernization is key to the Navy and Marine Corps fighter squadron’s combat readiness.”

Under this contract, Amentum maintains F-16/A/B/C/D aircraft and provides full system maintenance and supply chain support to support continuous flight operations, along with many detachments executed simultaneously with home station operations. During the contract period, Amentum will support the Navy in growing their F-16 Adversary fleet across all sites.

“Our F-16 Adversary CLS work combined with our similar support of the Navy and Marine Corp’s F-5 Adversary program positions Amentum as the premier partner to the Department of the Navy for their organic Adversary services across the fleet,” said Joe Kelly, SVP of Sustainment, Analytics and Aviation Solutions. “Amentum is committed to the mission of the Navy’s top weapons schools to sustain operational combat readiness and defeat peer competitors.”

This single-award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract begins August 31, 2023, has a five-year base period and a three-year option period, and is contracted through Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) supporting the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC) and the Naval Air Forces Reserve, Tactical Support Wing (TSW).

