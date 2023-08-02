Perficient and Sunbelt Rentals Increase Ecommerce Transactions with Adobe Experience Cloud Solution

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced the successful implementation of an award-winning customer experience solution with Sunbelt Rentals, a leader in the equipment rental industry.

Sunbelt Rentals was growing rapidly, but its database and marketing solutions were not scalable due to system inflexibility. Perficient helped Sunbelt Rentals develop a scalable Adobe Commerce and Marketo Engage solution to collect and analyze data in real time, bring marketing campaigns to the market quickly, and deliver tailored content to customers at the right time.

“The Sunbelt Rentals network spans more than 1,200 locations, a portfolio of more than 550,000 pieces of equipment and tools, and customers from a variety of industries and touchpoints,” said Ronald Gaines, marketing automation manager, Sunbelt Rentals. “We needed a dynamic solution that could scale with our expanding enterprise and seamlessly integrate with our existing tools and platforms. Perficient worked in lockstep with us to strengthen our operations.”

By implementing Adobe solutions, Sunbelt Rentals transformed the customer experience and work management processes, resulting in increased abandoned cart conversion rates and a projected yearly revenue increase. Adobe recently celebrated the customer experience solution with a 2023 Adobe Experience Maker Award in the “Engager” category, recognizing the solution for exceptional achievement in transforming pipeline creation to drive measurable business growth.

“What an honor to be recognized by Adobe for our work with Sunbelt Rentals,” said Ed Hoffman, vice president, Perficient. “By harnessing the power of Adobe’s marketing automation and ecommerce technology, we were able to create an integrated solution with Sunbelt Rentals that drove immediate results, ROI, and revenue by delivering highly relevant and actionable content to customers when and where they need it. We’re proud to be the implementation partner for this award-winning solution.”

An Adobe Platinum Partner, Perficient provides end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions on Adobe Experience Cloud that tackle the ever-changing and increasingly complex challenges businesses face. With more than 20 years of experience and six Adobe specializations, Perficient combines the strategic imagination of an agency with a deep level of Adobe expertise and technical acumen to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

