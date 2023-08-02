Winn-Dixie celebrates “Twinn Week” by helping customers win and save ahead of back-to-school

Ahead of back-to-school, customers will be delighted to find deals on classroom essentials and kid-favorite grocery items throughout their neighborhood store. Winn-Dixie provides many ways to save, including its unique loyalty program with personalized rewards and award-winning Own Brand products that save shoppers an average of 20% compared to national brands. (Photo: Business Wire)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With back-to-school season right around the corner, Winn-Dixie is offering customers winning savings on more than 1,000 BOGO items in celebration of “Twinn Week,” the grocer’s official holiday of BOGOs. Now through Aug. 8, customers will be delighted to find incredible deals on back-to-school essentials including school supplies, nutritious breakfast items and kid-favorite lunch products.

Dewayne Rabon, Chief Merchandising Officer for Southeastern Grocers, said, “We know our customers are always searching for the best deals and saving on groceries remains a top priority. With thousands of ways to save in stores and online, Winn-Dixie is dedicated to helping busy shoppers stretch their hard-earned dollars. We are committed to doing everything we can to help families and children achieve academic success and win the new school year.”

According to a recent survey from the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school expect to spend an average of $890.07 on back-to-school items this year. With this new record high, Winn-Dixie is pleased to provide discounts on national brand items as well as its award-winning line of Own Brand products that offer affordability without sacrificing quality. With a commitment to quality and value, the grocer’s line of Own Brand products offers nearly 8,000 items to help customers save an average of 20% compared to national brands.

Customers can also find additional savings through Winn-Dixie’s “Down Down” program, offering lower prices on more than 150 commonly shopped items each season to help customers save more than 15% on average at their neighborhood store. Through the grocer’s “Down Down” program, customers can find discounted items marked with a red hand on signs and tags throughout Winn-Dixie stores. Current products discounted for the season include essential pantry staples, fresh produce and meat products, and kid-approved snack items.

As an added convenience, the grocer’s online ordering platform offers customers grocery delivery or curbside pickup with the same savings benefit of in-store deals and promotions, including the more than 1,000 BOGO deals during “Twinn Week.”1 Customers can place an online order through the grocer’s website or app to save while enjoying convenient delivery in as little as two hours or easy curbside pickup at a participating neighborhood store. For a limited time, customers can also take advantage of free curbside pickup or delivery on orders of $35 or more.2

Whether shopping in-store or online, customers can maximize savings by using the grocer’s loyalty program with the Winn-Dixie app. The rewards program offers winning deals, including digital coupons, points multipliers and personalized rewards offers for shoppers to earn points for money off groceries and get the best bang for their buck.

In addition to savings on grocery and school essentials, Winn-Dixie is committed to being a trusted health and wellness partner for neighbors across the Southeast. Expert in-store pharmacists can administer a variety of recommended vaccines to help keep families healthy during the back-to-school season. State and age restrictions may apply.

Winn-Dixie is dedicated to providing customers with the best products and service with incredible prices and superior convenience. For more information, customers are encouraged to stop in their neighborhood Winn-Dixie store or visit WinnDixie.com.

About Winn-Dixie

Founded in 1925, Winn-Dixie grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout five southeastern states – Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Winn-Dixie Stores, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southeastern Grocers, an omnichannel retailer and one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S., serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies as well as online with convenient grocery delivery throughout the Southeast. For more information, please visit www.winndixie.com and www.segrocers.com.

1 Certain promotions such as Buy One, Get One Free may not show in cart at checkout, but the discounts will be reflected on payment receipt and order history once payment has been processed.

2 Offer Expires 9/4/23. Exclusions apply. Delivery and/or pickup not available in all stores. See WinnDixie.com for details.