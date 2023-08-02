Brightcove to Power Online Streaming Content Across Digital Platforms for the National Hockey League

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world’s leading streaming technology company, today announced an agreement with the National Hockey League (NHL®) to provide its award-winning technology and platform for the delivery of digital video content on the websites of the League and the 32 Clubs, as well as the NHL app.

“The NHL has selected Brightcove to ensure its fans receive reliable, high-quality and efficient video streaming, and we’re thrilled to partner with them to enhance their streaming capabilities,” said Brightcove CEO Marc DeBevoise. “We look forward to working with the League to deliver a world-class, seamless streaming user experience to NHL fans worldwide.”

“We’re delighted to partner with Brightcove to support the delivery of video content across League digital platforms,” said Nili Doft, NHL Senior Vice President, Digital Media. “We look forward to working with Brightcove, who will help us continue to deliver great experiences for our passionate fans through their innovative streaming solutions.”

Brightcove’s streaming solutions – including best-in-class ingest, players, management, data and insights, and monetization – will transform how the NHL delivers its video to hockey fans across the globe, including by offering high-quality video, fast load times and fewer disruptions.

The National Hockey League joins a roster of professional sports organizations currently deploying Brightcove’s technology to connect with their fans, including Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Raycom Sports, ATP Tour, Badminton Horse Trials, Canadian Football League, Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf), Harness Racing Victoria, Little League Baseball and Softball, Major League Soccer, National Hot Rod Association (NHRA), U.S. Ski & Snowboard, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, United World Wrestling and USA Volleyball. The addition of the NHL solidifies Brightcove as a reliable, scalable and flexible partner that works with some of the most prominent sports entities in the world.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League’s international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, WBD Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; Viaplay in the Nordics, Baltics, and Poland; YLE in Finland; Nova in Czech Republic and Slovakia; Sky Sports and ProSieben in Germany; MySports in Switzerland; and CCTV5+ in China; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country. Fans are engaged across the League’s digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League’s inception, powered by SAP. NHL Original Productions and NHL Studios produce compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL’s social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using the sport of hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL’s Hockey Is For Everyone® initiative reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. The NHL is expanding access and opportunity for people of all backgrounds and abilities to play hockey, fostering more inclusive environments and growing the game through a greater diversity of participants. To date, the NHL has invested more than $100 million in youth hockey and grassroots programs, with a commitment to invest an additional $5 million for diversity and inclusion programs over the next year.

About Brightcove, Inc.

Brightcove creates the world’s most reliable, scalable, and secure streaming technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 60 countries, Brightcove’s intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Visit www.brightcove.com.

