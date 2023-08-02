Lumos and CPI Security Announce Strategic Partnership to Better Equip Home Security Systems with Ultra-Fast Fiber Internet

HIGH POINT, N.C. & CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumos and CPI Security are partnering to provide homeowners in the Southeast with ultra-fast total home Wi-Fi that will better support their customized smart home security systems. Lumos is the leading 100% Fiber Optic internet and Total Home Wi-Fi Service Provider in the Mid-Atlantic. CPI Security is the largest privately held security and home automation company in the Southeast.

Video surveillance is becoming more integral to home security, with more than 70% of homeowners adding video devices to their home security systems. Integrating multiple video streams and Wi-Fi-enabled-smart security devices increases the demands put on home Wi-Fi networks. Lumos’ 100% Fiber Optic Internet connection allows families to use home security systems, while having an abundance of remaining bandwidth to work from home, stream movies, upload large files, play video games, and more.

“Our goal is to give our customers the best possible experience, and that’s why we are partnering with the best Fiber Optic Internet provider,” CEO and Founder of CPI Security Ken Gill said. “Lumos’ high-speed internet services, combined with our cellular technology, will help our security systems perform more efficiently, and we can introduce Lumos customers to the best in smart home security.”

Lumos is building a 100% Fiber Optic infrastructure that delivers up to 385 times faster upload speeds and 30 times faster download speeds than a cable connection. Additionally, fiber is more resilient against disruptions from heat, bad weather, and power outages.

“We are proud to be partnering with CPI Security to offer our customers excellent home security,” said CEO of Lumos, Brian Stading. “Homes with Lumos’ fiber service, particularly a gigabit connection, will have more than enough bandwidth to support CPI’s cameras, locks, and monitors, while also allowing residents to seamlessly work from home, stream online classes in high definition, take advantage of advancements in telemedicine, and more.”

For a limited time, current customers of either CPI Security or Lumos will receive a $100 gift card when they sign up for the other’s service. Additionally, new customers who sign up for both CPI Security and Lumos services will receive a $200 gift card.

This offer is available in select markets where CPI Security and Lumos both service the community. For exact information about coverage areas, rates, and limited time offers, visit https://mycpi.com/lumos and http://lumosfiber.com/cpi or contact your local sales representative.

About CPI Security

Founded by Ken Gill in 1991, CPI Security is the largest privately held security and home automation company in the Southeast. Its purpose is rooted in helping customers gain peace of mind by protecting what matters most to them, all while staying connected to home. CPI Security prides itself on providing top-of-the-line services like professional monitoring and installation, 24/7 customer support and all-in-one smart security that’s controlled through a single app. Because of its strong relationship with local first responders and the utilization of audio and video alarm verification, CPI Security’s Real Time Response℠ can get first responders to emergencies faster. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, CPI Security protects homes and businesses across the Carolinas and in parts of Georgia and Tennessee.

About Lumos

Lumos provides 100% Fiber Optic Internet, whole-Home Wi-Fi, voice, and streaming services to more than 225,000 homes and businesses across North Carolina and Virginia. We believe that the possibilities of tomorrow cannot be built on the infrastructure of yesterday. That’s why we’re building a 100% Fiber Optic network from the ground up for families, small businesses, and communities, backed by local, expert customer service. An Internet built for that most hopeful of all things – the future. Because whatever the future holds, we make it faster. Learn more at www.lumosfiber.com.

