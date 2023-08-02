ATN Gears Up for Rapid Wireless Growth with CSG

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empowering remote and rural communities in Americas and the Caribbean to connect with the world has been a priority for ATN International (ATN), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, for more than 30 years. ATN is now modernizing its business for a new era of wireless growth with improved customer experiences, powered by CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS). With CSG's mediation and roaming settlement solutions, ATN can now automate mediation and wholesale settlement workflows and access real-time performance data to quickly act on changing business needs and better align resources to accelerate its three-year growth plan.

“ At ATN, we believe communications services should be easy, equitable and ubiquitous,” said Ben Doyle, CIO, ATN International. “ For our operators to deliver on this promise, our business needs to scale and grow in ways that set us up for success today and in the future. CSG's customer-obsessed mindset and commitment to our success are game-changing for our ability to minimize costs while adding value for our customers across all touchpoints. We’re already reaping the rewards of our new relationship with CSG and look forward to a successful growth journey with them.”

Hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), CSG’s innovative solutions enable ATN to optimize its mediation and wholesale settlement systems across all five of its wireless operators and gain deeper insights into customer behavior, market trends and partner performance. By unifying operations with CSG, ATN can now more effectively manage complexity and seamlessly grow alongside its wireless operators. ATN’s operators, in turn, gain efficiency, flexibility and future-ready technology to reduce bill preparation time. They can also create statements that are easier to read and deliver an improved customer experience. These improvements have resulted in significant cost savings for ATN and empowered it to capitalize on economies of scale.

" When ATN chose CSG, they trusted our 40+ years of industry expertise and our cloud-based mediation solution to future-proof their business and enhance the customer experience for their wireless operators," said Curt Minter, VP, North America, CSG. " It’s an exciting time for ATN, and it’s an honor for us to play a part in their incredible growth journey in wireless."

CSG’s mediation solution is the go-to digital mediation tool for leaders in telecom, finance, logistics and government. It seamlessly captures and processes customer usage events from any service delivery network. With a proven track record of hundreds of global installations, it is one of the world's most trusted and versatile offline and online mediation solutions. CSG’s roaming settlement solution, on the other hand, is the preferred wholesale settlement tool for operators who want greater visibility and control over their roaming data than would be afforded by clearinghouses.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

Want to learn more about how to be a change-maker and industry shaper like our 1,000-plus clients? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a provider of digital infrastructure and communications services in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities.

For more information, please visit www.atni.com.