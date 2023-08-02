New Brands Headed to Southlake Town Square

SOUTHLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--More up-and-coming brands are headed to Southlake Town Square, opening new front doors in the premier lifestyle destination, bringing what is already popular online directly into the hands of shoppers.

“We continue to partner with emerging brands that have a proven track record of online sales that don’t have a physical presence in the surrounding market,” said Jason Kasal, vice president and senior leasing director of Kite Realty Group (NYSE: KRG).

“We strive to offer unique access to a collection of brands that are still new to the shopper. We have a merchandising mix that is unique in the Metroplex. The most successful up-and-coming brands are thoughtfully selecting Southlake Town Square for their newest stores,” Kasal said.

New Brand Announcements

Premium performance apparel brand Vuori will open this fall at 319 Grand Avenue East, next to the newly opened Mizzen+Main, in a 3,030-square-foot space. Shoppers will find both women’s and men’s apparel inspired by the active Coastal California lifestyle, which integrated fitness with surf, sport and art.

johnnie-O, a men’s apparel brand with a unique style of East Coast classic meeting the SoCal lifestyle, also opens this fall. Its store in Southlake Town Square will be just its seventh to open in the U.S., and will be located in a 1,987-square-foot space at 1246 Main Street, next to MiCocina.

Chubbies, a casual men’s apparel brand known as the “official outfitters of Friday at 5 p.m.” will open its fifth U.S. storefront – the first one in DFW – in Southlake Town Square this holiday season. In a 1,195-square-foot space at 323 Grand Avenue East, next to Vuori, the brand will offer men’s apparel for every man, including Chubbies’ signature core casual shorts.

Southern Tide, the brand that defines and delivers the premium coastal lifestyle, will open its fourth U.S. store at 409 Grand Avenue East, near Sunglass Hut, in Southlake Town Square. With a mission to create new styles customers will wear for years to come, Southern Tide specializes in premium men’s, women’s and children’s apparel that sets a new standard in comfort, fit and design that allows its customer to bring a piece of the South with them wherever they go. The brand will open in a 1,476-square-foot space this holiday season.

Also opening this holiday season in Southlake Town Square is FOUNT, which offers classic American heritage leather goods made from the finest ethically sourced leather and materials. FOUNT bags are designed in Ohio and handcrafted by skilled artisans in the U.S. as well as in the Dominican Republic and Leon, Mexico, through fair-trade partnerships that ensure excellent quality, fair labor practices and livable wages. FOUNT will open its first Texas location at 416 Grand Avenue West near COACH, in a 2,281-square-foot space in Southlake Town Square.

Opening Soon

Southlake Town Square also looks forward to openings this fall for previously announced retailers Tecovas and Faherty. Tecovas is an Austin-based retailer of cowboy hats and Western wear whose brand was born out of a love for cowboy boots held by the company’s founder, Paul Hedrick. Along with cowboy boots, Tecovas will offer leather accessories and denim products from its Southlake Town Square location at 301 Grand Avenue West near Apple and Tesla. Faherty offers men’s, women’s and children’s clothing and accessories made from premium fabrics with gotta-feel-it-to-believe-it softness. The family-owned company is sustainably minded and will be located at 301 Grand Avenue East, across near Anthropologie and Brandy Melville.

Opening in early 2024 is Skin Laundry, the brand offering signature laser and light treatments provided by registered nurses to rejuvenate skin cells, boost collagen production and improve clarity for transformative results with no downtime. A medical company specializing solely in facials, Skin Laundry’s team consists of registered nurses, nurse practitioners and physician assistants trained and guided by board-certified dermatologists. Skin Laundry will be located at 1520 East Southlake Boulevard, near Crumbl Cookies and The Hair Bar, in a 1,612-square-foot space.

New Restaurant

Postino WineCafé is opening this summer at 1426 Main Street in Southlake Town Square to offer unique and approachable wines, scrumptious food prepared with local ingredients and a warm culture that brings everyone together. The restaurant will be located next to Free People, in a 5,000-square-foot restaurant that offers both indoor and outdoor dining.

Now Open

In June, Southlake Town Square celebrated the openings of Aritzia, a popular Canadian fashion retail brand delivering “Everyday Luxury” through engaging service, beautiful products, aspirational environments and captivating communications; and Mizzen + Main, makers of “the best damn dress shirt,” and a variety of menswear combining the perfect blend of fibers with modern silhouettes that look great and feel even better.

