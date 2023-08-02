KAID Health & Atropos Health Partner to Unlock Insights Buried in Medical Notes to Improve Cancer Care

PALO ALTO, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atropos Health, the leader in providing physicians and researchers with research-grade real-world evidence at the point of care, and KAID Health, a leader in clinical analytics and patient chart summarization, today announced a partnership to make an integrated solution available to each of their customers. Organizations on the Atropos Evidence™ Platform can employ KAID Health’s Natural Language Insight & Term Extraction (NLITE™) technology to extract valuable insights from their unstructured medical notes, and enrich the data available for insights across the Atropos Evidence Network. KAID Health customers will have the opportunity to access these offerings as well – unlocking on-demand RWE, quality metrics, and monetization opportunities from their clinical data assets.

The Atropos Evidence Network operates on a federated model, forming secure, cloud-based connections between healthcare data holders and insight seekers. Healthcare data holders, such as large health systems, join the network to gauge the quality of their data assets and enable insights for other network members. Since data never changes hands – only resulting insights – this offers a highly secure and compliant channel for institutional revenue generation and scientific advancement.

Insight seekers, such as clinicians and researchers, join the network to deploy Atropos Evidence Platform’s capabilities across a broader array of data. For instance, they may reproduce thousands of ROI-enabling studies, get on-demand evidence to inform management of complex patient cases, and generate publications from any allowed network dataset. While the insights exchange has historically leveraged structured data as its substrate, the partnership with KAID Health expands it to include unstructured data assets, such as medical notes. This data enrichment mechanism can also improve the data scores network members receive – Real World Data Score™ (RWDS) and Real World Fitness Score (RWFS™), by enhancing the quality and availability of relevant data assets across the Evidence Network.

“KAID Health’s validated Natural Language Processing solution has unique sophistication and a proven track record in academia and real-world settings,” says Brigham Hyde Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Atropos. “Through this partnership Atropos Evidence Network members can leverage NLP technology to enrich unstructured data and make data more fit for purpose when queried,” Hyde added.

KAID Health’s Whole Chart Analysis platform aggregates heterogenous data from electronic medical records, including medications, conditions, problems, procedures, encounters, and, most importantly, unstructured insights locked within medical notes. KAID Health’s technology is used by leading U.S. healthcare providers to streamline a variety of chart review related workflows, including, Medicare risk-adjustment, coding, quality, prior authorization support, and care management. The accuracy of the platform was externally evaluated in two peer-reviewed studies.

“KAID Health is proud to support the world-class Atropos Evidence Platform by harnessing real world data from medical notes. We know the treasure trove of insights buried in the chart will augment and improve the quality already captured in Evidence Network data sets, and can add entirely new attributes such as family history, social determinants, and novel outcome measures to Atropos Evidence Network,” says Kevin Agatstein, CEO & Founder of KAID Health.

The combined offering will be available soon to customers of Atropos Health and KAID Health.

About Atropos Health

Atropos Health is the developer of the first clinical informatics consult service powered by a network of real-world data. With a fast, methodologically-transparent approach built on peer-reviewed publications, Atropos delivers insights from hundreds of millions of de-identified patient records. This answers clinical questions that have fallen through the cracks of existing literature, accelerates observational research, and aspires to make evidence-based medicine a standard of care.

About KAID Health

KAID Health makes care delivery more efficient, effective, and profitable for providers and their payers and Accountable Care Organization partners. Its Whole Chart Analysis™ platform extracts all relevant data from electronic medical records, including structured data and text. The solution identifies the patient care interventions needed for providers to achieve their clinical, financial, or operational objectives. In parallel, KAID Health extends to payers a comprehensive view of members’ health by combining claims and EMR data. Today, KAID Health’s technology is used by leading providers, health systems, academic medical centers, and payers to automate a variety of workflows, including coding accuracy, quality measurement, prior authorization support, and pre-operative assessment.