PointClickCare Expands its Network throughout Massachusetts, Improving Interoperability Between Healthcare Entities

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PointClickCare Technologies, a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real‐time insights at every stage of the patient healthcare journey, today announced it is enhancing its network throughout the Commonwealth of Massachusetts through a collaboration with the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association (MHA). MHA is committed to strengthening the partnerships among hospitals, health plans, ambulatory providers, accountable care organizations, post-acute care facilities, and mental health and substance use disorder providers to deliver evidence-based and cost-effective care for patients, while maximizing the time and talents of the healthcare workforce.

“Investment in technology is an important way of improving coordination of patient care,” said Valerie Fleishman, Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer at the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association. “Our members put the needs of their patients and communities first, which is why we’ve chosen to partner with PointClickCare to help connect clinicians with the real-time insights needed to provide the best quality of care.”

The company was also recently awarded a contract with the Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS) of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to provide a Behavioral Health Treatment and Referral Platform (BH TRP) for stakeholders across the continuum, further growing its extensive local presence. PointClickCare’s BH TRP will support automation of behavioral health referral screening, evaluation, and referral process, enable the electronic transmission of standardized admissions information, create a real-time, transparent view of patients seeking behavioral health treatment for participating providers, and notify payers and the Department of Mental Health of behavioral health boarders as part of the commonwealth’s Expedited Psychiatric Inpatient Admission policy.

As a strong investment in patient-centric technology, PointClickCare will be added to MHA’s Strategic Business Partner (SBP) program. MHA launched its SBP program to identify and connect member hospitals and health systems with high-quality, sector-leading firms that can meet their most pressing needs. Specifically, the collaboration will provide participating Massachusetts hospitals and health systems with real‐time insights to support high-risk patients across the healthcare continuum. This comes at a critical time as the healthcare sector faces unprecedented workforce challenges and as emergency department (ED) crowding reaches crisis levels. PointClickCare is best positioned to help acute care providers more effectively address the needs of patients with mental health and substance use disorders, equipping them to follow up with behavioral health patients in need of continued care.

“Our technology ecosystem supports visibility, intelligence, and engagement across the care continuum,” said Brian Drodzowicz, SVP & GM, Acute and Payer Markets at PointClickCare. “We are proud that MHA has selected us as the preferred vendor and partner when it comes to improving care collaboration between acute, post-acute, ambulatory care, and behavioral health providers in Massachusetts.”

Through this partnership, Massachusetts-based skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) already leveraging PointClickCare’s platform will experience improved data sharing across the care collaboration network, further expanding the company’s footprint in the northeast. By delivering real-time visibility into patient activity, entire care teams across Massachusetts can receive notifications directly within established workflows when patients of concern register in the ED.

“Initiatives like this that leverage real-time data to alleviate challenges in emergency departments is an excellent start for the state of Massachusetts,” said Brian Patel, MD, FACEP, Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs, Chief Medical Officer & Chief Quality Officer for Sturdy Memorial Hospital. “As a result of PointClickCare's technology, we saw a 44% reduction in ED utilization with behavioral health patients we were managing six months after implementation – compared to six months prior to starting the program.”

By improving the ED experience, caregivers can more effectively provide coordinated care for patients who need it most, while continuing to close communication gaps across care settings to streamline transitions, support high-risk patients, reduce costs, improve collaboration, and reduce readmissions.

To learn more about how PointClickCare is improving care collaboration, visit our website here.

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare is a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real‐time insights at every stage of the patient healthcare journey. More than 27,000 long-term and post-acute care providers, over 3,100 hospitals and health systems, 2,200 ambulatory clinics, every major U.S. health plan across the U.S, and over 70 state and Government agencies use PointClickCare, enabling care collaboration and value-based care delivery for millions across North America.

About MHA

The Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association (MHA) is a voluntary, not-for-profit organization comprised of hospitals, health systems, caregivers, related organizations, and other members with a common interest in promoting the good health of the people of the commonwealth. Through leadership in public advocacy, education, and information, MHA represents and advocates for the collective interests of its members and supports their efforts to provide high quality, cost effective and accessible care.