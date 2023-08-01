ProSentry Selects Senet’s Platform-as-a-Service to Deploy and Manage Private LoRaWAN Networks for Smart Building Solutions

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Senet, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT) and ProSentry, a leading provider of an all-in-one wireless monitoring solution for residential and commercial properties, today announced a partnership to deliver smart building solutions utilizing Senet’s Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) for private LoRaWAN network deployments and smart building sensor management.

Senet’s Platform-as-a-Service allows solution providers, like ProSentry, to deploy LoRaWAN gateways exclusive to their customers’ environments while leveraging the benefits of Senet’s cloud-based managed network services and Radio Access Network (RAN) tools to provision, monitor, and manage gateways dedicated to their environments, ensuring the delivery of carrier-grade service required for building monitoring applications.

“Whether installing a new system or retrofitting a building, a small number of low-cost LoRaWAN gateways can easily deliver connectivity for an entire building and provide the foundation for a holistic building monitoring solution,” said John Rusk, President and Founder of ProSentry. “Reliable network connectivity is critical to the delivery of our services and Senet’s Platform-as-a-Service and RAN tools ensure we are able to deploy, manage, and monitor our network infrastructure and sensor deployments, bringing innovation and ease to better building monitoring.”

Building Monitoring, Simplified

Providing a flexible and cost-effective alternative to legacy proprietary solutions, ProSentry’s all-in-one platform provides water and gas leak detection and mechanical and environmental monitoring utilizing a broad portfolio of standards-based LoRaWAN sensors. Real-time operational insights and instant alerts are accessible any time, from any mobile device via live operator call, text, email, and in-app notifications, helping stakeholders make informed decisions and reduce response times to issues before they escalate.

With new capabilities being added regularly, the ProSentry building monitoring platform supports a variety of wirelessly connected in-building sensors for:

Water Leaks

Natural Gas Leaks

Boiler Temperature

Exhaust Fans

Temperature / Humidity

Elevator Motion

Roof & Terrace Drain

Sump Pit Water Levels

Trash Container Levels

Water Tank Levels

Mouse Traps

Door/Window Ajar

Automatic/Remote Water Shutoff Valve

Smoking/Vaping, THC & Tobacco (Coming Soon)

Water Metering (Coming Soon)

Capable of supporting one building or a complete real estate portfolio, the ProSentry platform aims to reduce insurance premiums and repair costs, and provide proactive risk mitigation, time savings, and improved tenant satisfaction.

“Network connectivity plays a crucial role in smart buildings, and standards-based LoRaWAN networks and sensors are revolutionizing the way building owners can serve their occupants and stakeholders,” said Bruce Chatterley, CEO of Senet. “With numerous sensors supported and integration with Senet’s cloud managed network platform, ProSentry is able to support virtually any smart building use case making full-scale building, multi-dwelling unit, and campus deployments more accessible than ever before.”

LoRaWAN® is a mark used under license from the LoRa Alliance®.

About Senet, Inc.

Senet develops cloud-based software and services used by Network Operators, Application Developers, and System Integrators for the on-demand deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) networks. In addition to industrial and commercial applications, Senet has designed smart meter networks for many municipal water utility districts across the United States, representing millions of households. With a multi-year head start over competing Low Power Wide Area Network technologies, Senet offers services in over one hundred and eighty countries and owns and operates one of the largest publicly available LoRaWAN® networks in the United States. Our disruptive go-to-market models and critical technical advantages have helped us become a leading connectivity provider with recognized expertise in building and operating global IoT networks. For additional information, visit www.senetco.com.

About ProSentry

Bringing practicality and proactivity to residential and commercial building monitoring, ProSentry streamlines round-the-clock detection, real-time building insights, and instant alerts into one comprehensive service. From water and gas leak detection to mechanical and environmental monitoring, ProSentry channels the robust capabilities of a customized LoRaWAN sensor network into a simplified monitoring platform. Accessible any time, from any mobile device, the ProSentry Platform delivers real-time building insights and instant notifications to help building stakeholders make informed decisions and respond to potential concerns before they escalate - reducing costs, avoiding frustration, saving time, and mitigating risks. From one building to a complete real estate portfolio, ProSentry channels the power of LoRaWAN technology to bring innovation and ease to better building monitoring.