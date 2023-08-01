Salem Area Mass Transit District's Cherriots Launches New Fare Collection System on Cubic’s Umo Platform

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cubic Transportation Systems (Cubic) today announced at the APTAtech Conference the much-anticipated launch of its Umo platform as the new automated fare collection system for the Salem Area Mass Transit District (SAMTD). Based in the state capital of Oregon, the transit district is locally known as Cherriots. Umo will bring a host of cutting-edge features, including account-based ticketing, contactless payment options and fare capping to transit riders in the Mid-Willamete Valley.

With the introduction of Umo, travelers in the greater Salem-Keizer region will enjoy a seamless and convenient customer experience while using the Cherriots transit system. The Umo Mobility smartphone app and reloadable Cherriots Tap Card are the newest payment options, allowing riders the freedom to choose how they pay for their journeys. The app facilitates easy and secure payment transactions using credit or debit cards, while the Cherriots Tap Card can be loaded with funds at customer service locations or through the online Umo passenger portal.

One of the exciting new features Umo will enable is fare capping. Regardless of the payment method chosen, a rider’s Umo account will automatically track rides, and once the total fares paid reach the cost of a one-day or monthly pass, the customer’s subsequent rides on the same day or within the same calendar month will be free. This fare capping feature ensures that riders receive the best value for their transit expenses, promoting affordability and accessibility.

“The new electronic fare option is a game changer and will transform the way current and future riders experience public transit, making it more efficient, convenient and enjoyable,” said Cherriots Board President Maria Hinojos Pressey. “This technology ensures public transportation remains an accessible and equitable option for our riders and our community.”

Cherriots’ adoption of the Umo platform marks a significant milestone as it joins a group of Oregon public transit agencies that have been using Umo for several years, including Rogue Valley Transportation District (serving Medford and Ashland), Lane Transit District (serving Eugene-Springfield) and Cascades East Transit (serving Bend). By becoming part of the ever-growing Umo community, Cherriots paves the way for future interoperability and collaboration with agencies serving many of the cities across the Pacific Northwest, including Boise, Bellingham and Billings.

"As an Oregonian myself, I am thrilled to extend our long-standing relationship with Oregon public transit agencies to the Salem-Keizer community,” said Bonnie Crawford, VP and GM, Cubic Transportation Systems. "By implementing Umo in partnership with SAMTD, riders will have a convenient and affordable way to pay for transit, and we are excited about the potential for future regional interoperability that will benefit riders across the state."

Learn more about Cherriots and Umo: https://www.cherriots.org/umo/

Learn more about the Umo Mobility platform: https://umomobility.com/

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people’s lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic’s portfolio of businesses, Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) is an industry-leading integrator of payment and information solutions and related services for intelligent travel applications. CTS delivers integrated systems for transportation and traffic management, delivering tools for travelers to choose the smartest and easiest way to travel and pay for their journeys, and enabling transportation authorities and agencies to manage demand across the entire transportation network.

To learn more, visit www.cubic.com.