Eliza Dushku Palandjian and Peter Palandjian Honored at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston

Left to right - Robert S.D. Higgins, MD, MSHA, President, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Executive Vice President, Mass General Brigham; Samata Sharma, MD, Medical Director, Eliza Dushku Palandjian and Peter Palandjian Bridge Clinic; Joji Suzuki, MD, Director, Division of Addiction Psychiatry and Program Director, Addiction Medicine Fellowship Program; Eliza Dushku Palandjian; Peter Palandjian. Photo Credit: Angela Rowlings @angelarowlings

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eliza Dushku Palandjian and husband Peter Palandjian were honored at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, with the renowned Boston-based hospital naming the Eliza Dushku Palandjian and Peter Palandjian Bridge Clinic in their honor.

The Palandjians made a $7.5 million gift to the Brigham, which is helping advance care, research, and education for substance use disorders as well as supporting innovative leadership at the hospital. To recognize Eliza and Peter’s generosity, the Brigham named the Eliza Dushku Palandjian and Peter Palandjian Bridge Clinic. The couple were instrumental in the launch and growth of the clinic, which provides compassionate, expert care for patients and families struggling with addiction while fueling cutting-edge research to provide better treatment options.

“ Our gift is about honoring, supporting, and inviting in everyone who might come to the clinic,” says Eliza. “ We’re thrilled to support the committed professionals who treat addiction with a multidisciplinary approach using evidence-based sciences together with holistic integration. These principles have benefited me in my own recovery.”

Eliza is currently deep in her master’s degree studies in clinical mental health with a concentration in psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. She is also noted for her work as an actress and her husband, Peter Palandjian, is CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation, headquartered in Boston.

“ We’re so thankful to Peter Palandjian and Eliza Dushku Palandjian, whose generous support and partnership will have real, lasting impact on the development, research, and innovation in the often-overlooked area of addiction medicine,” said Robert S.D. Higgins, MD, MSHA, president of Brigham and Women’s Hospital and executive vice president at Mass General Brigham. “ Because of the Palandjian’s generosity to the Brigham, and the expertise of our outstanding clinical and addiction specialists, we are at the forefront of state-of-the-art treatment for substance use disorders, with the goal of significantly improving outcomes for countless patients.”

“ It is humbling to be able to support, thank, honor, and encourage the countless doctors, nurses, administrators, and all Brigham hospital workers who collectively live in service of keeping us healthy,” Peter says.

For more information on the Dushku-Palandjian Bridge Clinic and this generous gift, please visit give.brighamandwomens.org/stories/palandjian-addiction-care/.