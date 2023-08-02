Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children to Host the First Cerebral Palsy Summer Camp in LA August 2-4, 2023

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children (LuskinOIC) and the UCLA|LuskinOIC Center for Cerebral Palsy will be hosting their inaugural adaptive sports camp, in partnership with Angel City Sports. Children of all abilities with cerebral palsy are invited to join the three-day camp, August 2-4 from 10:00 am-2:30 pm. Campers will be joined by four UCLA Women’s basketball Student-Athletes.

The camp, uniquely crafted by Paralympian Laura Goodkind and LuskinOIC, will provide an experience catered for first-time athletes, featuring craft days, adapted calisthenics, different adaptive sports clinics, and light competitions. Campers will learn the concepts of tennis and pickleball, among other sports. Participants will also partake in a camp collage and crafts.

Trained professionals from LuskinOIC will be on hand throughout the event alongside counselors and skilled volunteers to encourage safe participation.

Location: LuskinOIC DTLA Campus: 403 W Adams Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007

Dates: Wednesday, August 2, Thursday, August 3, and Friday, August 4

Times: 10:00 am-2:30 pm

Registration is required: bit.ly/LuskinOICCPSummerCamp

The UCLA|LuskinOIC Center for Cerebral Palsy is dedicated to improving motor function in children and adults with cerebral palsy and related movement disorders through a program of timely diagnosis, comprehensive assessment, and individualized treatment. It is one of the few interdisciplinary clinics in Southern California that evaluates and treats people with cerebral palsy throughout their lifespan.

About Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children

Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children was founded in 1911 as Los Angeles Orthopaedic Hospital and today is the largest pediatric orthopaedic facility on the West Coast focused solely on musculoskeletal conditions in children. In alliance with UCLA Health and with the support of the LuskinOIC Foundation, we advance pediatric orthopaedics worldwide through outstanding patient care, medical education and research. Our locations in downtown Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Westwood and Calexico treat the full spectrum of pediatric orthopaedic disorders and injuries. For more information, visit us at LuskinOIC.org.