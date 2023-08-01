Frisco Independent School District Selects Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solution

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced it has signed an agreement with Frisco Independent School District (ISD) in Frisco, Texas, for Tyler’s Student Transportation solution, including the Tyler Drive on-board tablet, My Ride K-12 parent communications app, and Telematic GPS hardware.

Tyler’s Student Transportation brings comprehensive routing, GPS tracking, and enhanced parent communication to Frisco ISD. Tyler’s Student Transportation solution allows the district to achieve higher levels of routing efficiency and planning. District school buses will also be equipped with Tyler Drive tablets, which will provide bus drivers with turn-by-turn directions to each stop on their route. The device also allows drivers and routers to manage student ridership, employee timekeeping, and pre- and post-trip vehicle inspections. The addition of Telematic GPS allows the district to see a complete view of the vehicle, driver, and engine. The solution provides data for real time vehicle location, engine and driver performance, accident reenactment, driver training, and planned versus actual route analysis. Tyler’s Student Transportation solution will be powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) along with Tyler’s other Student Transportation customers.

Tyler’s My Ride K-12 application will allow parents and students to access their bus stop location, route, and pick up time. It uses vehicle GPS geolocation to show bus arrivals each day and can be accessed via the web or mobile app. It helps reduce support calls into the district and give parents peace of mind knowing their children are being safely transported to and from school.

“We are pleased to be chosen as the single provider for student transportation solutions by Frisco ISD,” said Ted Thien, vice president and general manager of Tyler’s student transportation group. “Tyler is headquartered close by in Plano, so it is especially great to partner with a fellow North Texas neighbor. We look forward to streamlining the important communication between all transportation parties across Frisco ISD.”

In the past year, several other Texas school districts have selected Tyler for its Student Transportation solutions, including Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District in Harris County and New Braunfels Independent School District in Comal County.

Frisco ISD enrolls more than 67,000 students in 12 high schools, 18 middle schools, one intermediate school, 43 elementary schools, and three special programs schools. The district is located about 30 miles north of Dallas, Texas, and encompasses 75 square miles in Collin and Denton counties.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

