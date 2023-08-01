Jacksonville Jaguars and Flagship Food Group Announce Partnership that Brings Mexican Food Offerings to EverBank Stadium

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver-based Flagship Food Group are proud to announce that fans craving authentic Mexican fare during the 2023 season will have four new exciting concession offerings when the team kicks off at EverBank Stadium.

New menu offerings will include premium tacos, nachos and a variety of items featuring innovative and on-trend ingredients such as 505 Southwestern’s famous roasted green chile and Yucatan hand-scooped guacamole. The newly branded “Yucatan Cantina” is in the general concession area and will be operated by EverBank Stadium foodservice partner Delaware North, with this flagship location in the north end zone near section 125.

“Mexican food is a popular request among our fans, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Flagship Food Group to bring the ‘Yucatan Cantina’ to EverBank Stadium,” said Scott Massey, Jaguars’ senior vice president of corporate partnerships. “We know fans are going to love this upgrade to our concessions offering.”

Based outside of Denver, Colorado, and with facilities across North America, Flagship Food Group is a global purveyor of premium Hispanic and Southwestern ingredients and food products. Its fast-growing 505 Southwestern brand is the largest green chile brand in the United States, and it flame roasts all of its chile in the world-famous Hatch Valley region of New Mexico. Its Yucatan Guacamole brand is one of the leaders in the prepared guacamole space, and all its products are hand scooped in the heart of the avocado growing region of Mexico where Flagship also operates a large facility. In addition, Flagship also owns La Tortilla Factory, the number one nationally distributed tortilla brand that is focused on organic and better-for-you products. Locally, Flagship’s products are available at Publix, Winn-Dixie, Costco, Walmart, Sprouts and other retailers.

“We are so excited to be partnering with the Jaguars and their concessionaire, Delaware North, to innovate and elevate the food offerings for Jaguars fans,” said Rob Holland, Executive Chairman of Flagship Food Group and a Jacksonville native. “This partnership is special for me and for the entire Flagship organization.”

Flagship is no stranger to stadium partnerships. Its green chile has been featured as far away as Wembley Stadium in London and at Empower Field in Denver, among others. 505 Southwestern is the official green chile, salsa and dip brand of the Denver Broncos, PRCA Rodeo Circuit, Arizona State University and Steamboat Springs Ski Resort, and its products are used by thousands of local and national restaurant chains across the country. The growth of its brands into the Southeast has been a priority for the company as more people demand premium, innovative Southwestern flavors and products.

“We’re dedicated to infusing our EverBank Stadium hospitality program with authentic flavors and products,” said Marcus Snead, Delaware North’s general manager at EverBank Stadium. “This partnership with Flagship and Yucatan will undoubtedly satisfy fans’ cravings with its diverse range and exceptional quality.”

Flagship has partnered with Jacksonville-based Wingard Creative to develop the Yucatan Cantina concept, which it plans to spread nationally.

About Flagship Food Group, LLC

Through its subsidiaries Flagship Premium Food Group and Desert Premium Group, the Company has leadership positions in tortillas, tortilla chips, salsa, green chile, and frozen Mexican handheld. Its brands include 505 Southwestern, the largest jarred green chile brand in the USA; La Tortilla Factory, one of the nation’s largest tortilla brands that is focused on health and wellness; Hatch Kitchen and Lilly B’s, leading brands in the frozen burrito and quesadilla space; and Young Guns, a leader in food service Hatch Valley green chile. Other brands include TJ Farms, Mama Lupes, and Select New Mexico. The Company is also a valued partner with retailers and food companies, providing private label, brokerage, and freight and warehousing solutions. Flagship is headquartered near Denver with operations and offices in Idaho, California, Minnesota, Kansas, New Mexico, and Mexico.

About Yucatan Foods, LLC

Yucatan Foods, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells premium guacamole, salsa, and dips. The Yucatan brand dates back over three decades and was a pioneer in the fresh, retail guacamole space. Yucatan also sells products under the Cabo Fresh brand and is a valued private label partner with premium retailers. The company operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Silao, Mexico.