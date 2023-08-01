Saudi Fund for Development breaks ground for the Library of the University of Sarajevo

SARAJEVO, Bosnia and Herzegovina--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Board of Directors Chairman, H.E. Ahmed Al-Khateeb, laid the foundation stone, to kick off the construction and equipping of the new library in the University of Sarajevo, funded through a generous $22 million grant provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through SFD.

The new library will act as a central hub to connect the university’s 28 sub-libraries and will contribute towards enhancing its educational and research capabilities. With a total area of 13,590 square meters, it will be equipped with the latest technology and digital learning tools, helping to future-proof the university, and allowing it to better meet the needs of its students. In total, more than 22,000 male and female students will benefit from the new library, alongside 1,618 staff and faculty members, and 10,000 external beneficiaries.

Additionally, the library will play a key role in supporting the advancement of the university’s research and innovation capabilities. It will also contribute towards realizing the UN Sustainable Development Goals, specifically SDG 4, Quality Education, and SDG 10, Reduced Inequalities.

On this occasion, the SFD Board of Directors Chairman, H.E. Ahmed Al-Khateeb, stressed that this project is a testament to the collaborative relationship between both countries, stating: "This project reflects the strong and lasting developmental ties between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, which began three decades ago. We are confident that the new library will help meet the needs of both male and female students at the University of Sarajevo, and the surrounding community. “

The Prime Minister of Sarajevo Canton, Mr. Nihad Uk, stated in his address: "The building for which we are laying the foundation stone today is significant because it will also be the most visible bridge of friendship between Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. We are grateful to Saudi Arabia for this investment. The library is a symbol of knowledge, cultural upliftment, communication, and I believe that our cooperation and friendship will develop precisely in these directions in the future".

During the past three decades, SFD has helped to fund 11 projects and development programs in various regions of Bosnia and Herzegovina, through soft development loans worth a total of $185 million.

*Source: AETOSWire