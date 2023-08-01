Connecticut State Department of Education Selects Varsity Tutors for State’s High-Dosage Tutoring Program

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Varsity Tutors, a Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) company and the leading platform for live online tutoring, has been chosen by the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) as an approved tutoring provider for the state’s 2023/2024 High-Dosage Tutoring (HDT) Program. This new initiative is specifically designed to address math learning gaps among students in grades 6-9 across the state.

Varsity Tutors for Schools offers evidence-based, high-impact tutoring programs to over 230 school districts nationwide. District leaders that partner with Varsity Tutors for Schools gain access to regularly scheduled 1-on-1 and small group (1-on-4) tutoring sessions that are meticulously crafted to address each student’s unique learning needs. Students needing support are paired with dedicated tutors, enabling a deeper understanding of their individual learning needs, and can maximize learning outcomes with access to Varsity Tutors’ 24/7 live tutor support and enrichment resources.

“This program presents an opportunity to empower thousands of young minds with personalized support and guidance in mathematics,” said Anthony Salcito, Chief Institution Business Officer at Varsity Tutors for Schools. “Research has proven the effectiveness of consistent, high-quality tutoring on accelerating student outcomes, and we’re optimistic about the tremendous positive impact it will have on the academic journeys of students in the state.”

Personalized Learning in Alignment with Connecticut Core Standards

Varsity Tutors for Schools is committed to providing tailored learning experiences that recognize the unique needs of each student while maintaining alignment with the district curriculum and Connecticut Core Standards:

Diagnostics and Targeted Assignments: Students undergo diagnostic assessments and tailored assignments meticulously aligned to Connecticut Core Standards, ensuring a personalized approach that caters to their specific learning needs and helps them meet the expected standards at each grade level.

Students undergo diagnostic assessments and tailored assignments meticulously aligned to Connecticut Core Standards, ensuring a personalized approach that caters to their specific learning needs and helps them meet the expected standards at each grade level. Expert Tutors: Highly skilled tutors utilize a wide range of reputable math programs, including Carnegie Learning, McGraw-Hill Arrive Math, ALEKS, iXL Math, and more. Equipped with valuable resources on new curricula and teaching methodologies, tutors cater to all types of learners, aligning with Tiers I, II, and III of the educational framework. This ensures that every student receives the appropriate level of support and guidance.

Highly skilled tutors utilize a wide range of reputable math programs, including Carnegie Learning, McGraw-Hill Arrive Math, ALEKS, iXL Math, and more. Equipped with valuable resources on new curricula and teaching methodologies, tutors cater to all types of learners, aligning with Tiers I, II, and III of the educational framework. This ensures that every student receives the appropriate level of support and guidance. Data-Driven Personalization: A proprietary matching process leverages over 100+ variables to identify the best-fitting 1-on-1 or small group tutor for each student, strategically pairing them with peers who possess similar proficiency levels. This fosters a collaborative learning environment where students benefit from sharing insights and ideas.

For more information about Varsity Tutors for Schools, visit: https://www.varsitytutors.com/school-solutions

To fill out an application for the High-Dosage Tutoring Program, please visit: https://sdect.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bDjpyssv6DcHdau

About Varsity Tutors for Schools

Varsity Tutors – the online tutoring platform used by millions of families – launched Varsity Tutors for Schools to help district leaders deliver 1-on-1, small group, and on-demand tutoring to students. Informed by insights from partnering with over 250 K-12 schools and districts, Varsity Tutors built a full suite of services for schools and educators to implement alongside classroom learning. Most recently, Varsity Tutors launched a unique “Teacher Assigned” model that puts teachers in the driver’s seat: using a single platform, they can easily request and schedule live face-to-face tutoring, share insights, instructional materials and learning goals with tutors, and get real-time updates on student progress.

About Nerdy Inc.

Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) is a leading platform for live online learning with a mission to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats—including Learning Memberships, one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, coding, tutor chat, essay review, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to students and consumers, as well as through schools and other institutions. Learn more about Nerdy at https://www.nerdy.com.