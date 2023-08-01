Nash County Public Schools Introduces a New Layer in Safety with Evolv Express

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced its partnership with North Carolina’s Nash County Public Schools (NCPS). Starting today, NCPS is installing Evolv’s state-of-the-art Express® weapons detection systems at all high and middle schools to strengthen its security measures as students head back to class.

Amidst increasing concerns over school safety and recent incidents of violence disrupting classrooms across the country, the school district aims to ease the minds of teachers, students, and parents through this new technology which helps for weapons screening without always making people stop to be wanded, searched, or empty their pockets and bags.

Unlike traditional metal detectors, Evolv Express uses powerful sensor technology with artificial intelligence (AI) to provide safer, more accurate threat detection at unprecedented volume and speed. NCPS joins over 450 schools around the country using Express to add a layer of safety for students, teachers, and visitors so the focus can remain on learning.

“Helping school districts balance a need for enhanced safety with student engagement is one of the most important aspects of our partnership,” said Neil Sandoff, VP of education for Evolv Technology. “A connected community – one where students and staff feel safe and seen – can yield positive results, not only from a security standpoint, but academically and emotionally.”

The respectful nature of Evolv’s screening technology enables students to walk through the open-air kiosk, often retaining their concealed belongings reducing delays or lines. In the event of an alert, the system's green lights may turn red and pinpoint the potentially dangerous item, accompanied by a photo of the student with a red box around the alarmed object displayed on a tablet. NCPS trained staff members can then conduct a targeted search based on the alert.

"Our commitment to fostering a safe and nurturing learning environment empowers us to embrace cutting-edge technology while preserving the seamless flow of everyday school life,” said Heather Louise Finch, NCPS spokeswoman.

The Evolv system, already deployed in Johnston County Public Schools, Guildford County Schools, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools as well as major sporting venues, stadiums and theme parks, offers effective detection and deterrent while maintaining a non-prison-like atmosphere for students, distinguishing it from conventional security measures.

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world's most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its advanced systems have scanned more than 600 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security's Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States.

