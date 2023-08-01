NCR’s ATM as a Service and Allpoint Network Transform Financial Self-Service for Seacoast Bank

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced that Seacoast Bank has upgraded its ATM fleet and streamlined operations using NCR’s ATM as a Service (ATMaaS) solution. The bank has further expanded customers’ access to cash by joining NCR’s Allpoint Network.

Seacoast Bank leveraged NCR ATMaaS to replace its conventional ATM fleet, externalizing ATM maintenance and management. The bank now has a cutting-edge technology platform that enhances availability and uptime, provides actionable insights, and keeps pace with evolving customer expectations.

“Adopting NCR’s ATM as a Service solution has led to significant gains on several fronts: we’ve reduced capital expenditure, enhanced efficiencies, and now deliver a better customer experience in the critically important self-service channel,” explained Julie Kleffel, Chief Banking Officer at Seacoast Bank. “NCR has been an invaluable strategic partner, helping us in modernizing and enriching how we serve our customers.”

Furthermore, Seacoast Bank has joined NCR's Allpoint Network, a move that enhances customer convenience with surcharge-free cash access across more than 40,000 ATMs nationwide. Kleffel continued, “Enabling effortless, flexible access to cash is vital to our customers, especially during active hurricane seasons when they need urgent access to nearby working ATMs. Plus, affiliation with the Allpoint Network allows us to scale well beyond Florida, competing with super-regional and national bank brands.”

“The ATM continues to be an important touchpoint for customer service and success. Through NCR’s ATM as a Service solution and Allpoint Network, Seacoast Bank offers customers reliable, quality banking service whenever and wherever they need it,” said Stuart Mackinnon, EVP, ATM Group, NCR Banking. “We are proud to support financial institutions like Seacoast Bank, helping them modernize their technology and infrastructure while increasing operational efficiencies.”

To learn more about how NCR supports Seacoast Bank, explore this video customer story.

