Six Flags Magic Mountain Celebrates 30 Chilling Years of Fright Fest with 30 Nights of Frights

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags Magic Mountain, the Thrill Capital of the World, is set to make hearts race and pulses pound this Fall as the park celebrates 30 chilling years of Fright Fest. The electrifying lineup of attractions features two daunting new haunted houses taking the fear factor to new heights, the return of a fan-favorite haunted house, menacing new characters ready to send shivers down your spine, and the expansion of one of the park’s most popular scare zones. With 30 nights of frights running select nights September 8 through October 31, Six Flags Magic Mountain leaves no tombstone unturned this haunt season.

Fright Fest, presented by Snickers®, unleashes a total of eight bone-chilling haunted houses that will transport guests to a world of nightmares and seven dare-to-enter scare zones with nightmarish zombies lurking around every corner. For those seeking an extra dose of terror, Six Flags Magic Mountain also adds a sinister element to some of the park’s monster coasters by turning off the lights, leaving riders to face their fears in total darkness.

“We’re excited to be bringing an unparalleled experience of fear and excitement to Southern California in honor of our 30th Fright Fest anniversary,” said Six Flags Magic Mountain Park President Don McCoy. “We’re upping the scare factor with 30 nights of frights with the addition of two new haunted mazes, eerie new ghouls and monsters, the expansion of one of the event’s most popular scare zones, and so much more. Fright Fest is back and it’s sure to be a party to die for!”

Highlights of the Fright Fest 30th Anniversary celebration include:

The Conjuring – Inspired by the film The Conjuring , dare to enter the secluded farmhouse of the Perron family that has been terrorized and plagued by sinister spirits;

– Inspired by the film , dare to enter the secluded farmhouse of the Perron family that has been terrorized and plagued by sinister spirits; SAW X – Do you want to play a game? Experience the return of Jigsaw as you attempt to survive his ingenious and terrifying traps in the untold chapter of his most personal game yet, inspired by the upcoming release from Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures, SAW X ;

– Do you want to play a game? Experience the return of Jigsaw as you attempt to survive his ingenious and terrifying traps in the untold chapter of his most personal game yet, inspired by the upcoming release from Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures, ; Condemned House Party – The party lives on! Beware the souls of Sigma Phi Mu Mu trapped in this dilapidated old frat house. Back by popular demand from the fan-favorite event Scream Break ; and

– The party lives on! Beware the souls of Sigma Phi Mu Mu trapped in this dilapidated old frat house. Back by popular demand from the fan-favorite event ; and City Under Siege – The clowns have taken over in the expansion of the park’s most popular scare zones and are loose and running rampant through the streets of DC UNIVERSE™.

Popular returning haunted houses and mazes that incorporate state-of-the-art makeup, props, and special effects, include:

Willoughby’s Resurrected where evil spirits roam the once-affluent Willoughby’s Family mansion;

where evil spirits roam the once-affluent Willoughby’s Family mansion; Truth or Dare leaves guests questioning their every move, with a new array of never-before-done scares and effects in a warped game of Truth or Dare. We double dare you to play;

leaves guests questioning their every move, with a new array of never-before-done scares and effects in a warped game of Truth or Dare. We double dare you to play; Vault 666 Unlocked where demonic relics that are locked in a dark and sinister antique shop, cast spells and haunt those who try and steal them;

where demonic relics that are locked in a dark and sinister antique shop, cast spells and haunt those who try and steal them; Sewer of Souls takes guests into an underground world of lost souls and terrifying tunnels where evil oozes; and

takes guests into an underground world of lost souls and terrifying tunnels where evil oozes; and Aftermath 2: Chaos Rising is the region’s largest outdoor maze, covering more than 40,000 square feet where the spirits of the dead and the near-dead inhabit a post-apocalyptic city with larger-than-life props, fire, fog, and other special effects.

Additional scare zones around the park which leave guests nowhere to hide and screaming to get out include:

Devil’s Triangle succumbs all passersby to the deepest, darkest depths of the ocean haunted by the many souls lost to the Devil’s triangle, who prey on guests as they enter the park;

succumbs all passersby to the deepest, darkest depths of the ocean haunted by the many souls lost to the Devil’s triangle, who prey on guests as they enter the park; CarnivHELL lures visitors into a once-thriving circus, now taken over by a carnivorous band of carnies. Step right up and enter if you dare;

lures visitors into a once-thriving circus, now taken over by a carnivorous band of carnies. Step right up and enter if you dare; The Deadzone unleashes a renegade group of cyberpunk zombies that feed on unsuspecting visitors;

unleashes a renegade group of cyberpunk zombies that feed on unsuspecting visitors; TERRORtory Twisted is a haven to steam-spewing mechanical beasts who relentlessly hunt down their victims;

is a haven to steam-spewing mechanical beasts who relentlessly hunt down their victims; Nightmares – A Twisted Fantasy brings your worst nightmares to life with a perverse twist on childhood favorite bedtime stories; and

brings your worst nightmares to life with a perverse twist on childhood favorite bedtime stories; and Exile Hill makes guests freak out when unimaginable sinister souls appear without warning.

The spooktacular lineup of monstertainment includes:

Unleashed returns with a new haunt as the monsters break free. Located in City Under Siege at 7:00pm nightly;

returns with a new haunt as the monsters break free. Located in City Under Siege at 7:00pm nightly; Sliders of the Night returns as the clowns of City Under Siege spark up the night in an all-out ghoulish competition of slide or die;

returns as the clowns of City Under Siege spark up the night in an all-out ghoulish competition of slide or die; Invasion brings a fun new alien experience to the Full Throttle Stage with live DJs, interactive games and a colony of extraterrestrial creatures that’ll haunt your dreams; and

brings a fun new alien experience to the Full Throttle Stage with live DJs, interactive games and a colony of extraterrestrial creatures that’ll haunt your dreams; and Spirits with Spirits returns with a new home at the Full Throttle Sports Bar. Guests of age can sink their teeth in devilish treats and sweets accompanied by spirits of both natures.

Fear not, little monsters! Kids Boo Fest offers a range of frightfully fun family activities during the day on Fridays through Sundays during Fright Fest, including:

A trick-or-treat trail in Bugs Bunny World, where you can collect sweet treats and encounter friendly characters along the way;

World, where you can collect sweet treats and encounter friendly characters along the way; Two new spooktacular pint-sized mazes with ghoulish fun around every corner; and

A spooky ride aboard the Whistlestop train donned with festive décor.

Fright Fest operates on 30 chilling nights including September 8-10, 15-17, 22-24, 28-30, October 1, 5-8, 12-15, 19-22, 26-29, and 31. For more information on Six Flags Magic Mountain’s Fright Fest, including tickets and haunted attractions pass details, visit our website at sixflags.com/magicmountain/events.

Looking for the ghoulest job in town? Six Flags Magic Mountain is currently hiring ghouls and scare actors for Fright Fest. Enjoy frightfully fun team member perks like in-park discounts, rewards and recognitions, exclusive team member events, and more. Applicants, age 16 and older, can apply online at sixflags.com/magicmountain/jobs.

About Six Flags Magic Mountain

Six Flags Magic Mountain, known as the Thrill Capital of the World, boasts 20 world-class roller coasters—more than any other theme park on the planet—and is home to more than 100 rides, games, and attractions, including roller coaster icons like Twisted Colossus, Tatsu, Full Throttle, and X2. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com/magicmountain.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For nearly 62 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

