Building Industry Association and Brookfield Residential Kick Off Second Junior Builder Camp in Costa Mesa

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following the extremely popular Junior Builder Camp held earlier this summer, the Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC), in partnership with the BIA Orange County Chapter (BIA/OC) and lead sponsor Brookfield Residential, today announced its second and final Junior Builder Camp of the season. Taking place August 7 through August 9, the half-day camp will be held at Brookfield Residential in Costa Mesa from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Designed for students between the ages of 9-14, the engaging program will include a full menu of hands-on, educational activities, including online home designing, a guided field trip to a Brookfield construction site, and a private tour of the Brookfield Design Studio. Giveaways, awards, and other activities are also planned.

“We’re thrilled to partner with BIASC and BIA/OC to help keep kids learning over summer break with a unique camp unlike any other,” said Dave Bartlett, Brookfield Residential VP, Land Entitlement | Land & Housing Development and BIASC Chair. “The program balances digital technology with real-life, hands-on projects centered around the homebuilding industry, making it a great fit for the 9-14 age group. We look forward to inspiring our campers ­­– the ‘Next Generation’ of homebuilders ­– and exposing young people to future career opportunities in our industry.”

The Junior Builder Camp runs $250 per enrollee, and scholarships are available. Registration is open to all students, with a few spots remaining. Interested campers are encouraged to visit the event page to apply. For more information regarding the Junior Builder Program, please contact BIASC Director of Membership Services Lisa Meadows at lmeadows@biasc.org.

About BIASC

The Building Industry Association of Southern California is the voice of the region's building industry, with four chapters offering localized services to building professionals from Ventura to the southern tip of Orange County. Throughout its 100-year history, the association has served its builder and associate members by anticipating, protecting, and promoting their common interests through its many programs, services, councils and committees. For more information on the Building Industry Association of Southern California, visit biasc.org. Follow BIASC on social media for the latest industry news: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.