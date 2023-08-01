Littera Education Now Offers the Delta Math RtI Program to Help Michigan Students Complete Unfinished Learning in Math

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--While Michigan test scores declined sharply during the pandemic, the new MI Kids Back on Track program is working to tackle unfinished learning by providing $150 million for individualized tutoring and academic support. To help Michigan schools and districts get students on track in math, Littera Education has partnered with Ottawa Area Intermediate School District (ISD), the developers of the Delta Math RtI Program, to integrate the evidence-based Response to Intervention (RtI) curriculum with high-impact tutoring delivered through the Littera Tutoring Management System (TMS).

“Now more than ever, districts need proven ways to support students who have fallen behind in math,” said Justin Serrano, CEO and co-founder of Littera. “We’re excited to welcome the Delta Math RtI Program to Littera’s growing portfolio of curriculum partners.”

The Delta Math RtI Program focuses on high priority readiness standards from first grade through Algebra II to prepare students for success with grade-level content. Using the Littera TMS, Littera virtual tutors can deliver the Delta Math curriculum to students in 1:1 or small group tutoring sessions. As tutors log feedback in the Littera TMS, districts can monitor student progress in real-time.

“Delta Math resources have been used with success since 2009,” said Mike Klavon, who leads the development and implementation of Delta Math for the Ottawa Area ISD. “Through our partnership with Littera, I look forward to many more students benefiting from these materials in tutoring sessions with experienced, highly-trained professionals."

About Delta Math

The Delta Math RtI Program, developed by the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District with support from Alt+Shift, integrates accelerated learning strategies within an MTSS framework to help students complete unfinished learning in kindergarten through Algebra II. For information, visit https://www.oaisd.org/deltamath.

About Littera

We believe every child deserves the care and attention of a great tutor. Littera customizes high-impact tutoring for K-12 schools and districts by supporting any student, subject, schedule or staffing model. With our virtual tutors, curriculum partners, and the Littera Tutoring Management System, schools can reach every learner with individualized support. For information, visit www.litteraeducation.com.