Edge Impulse Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program to Bring Real-World AI for Edge Devices

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edge Impulse, a leading provider of edge machine learning development tools, today announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS. Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. This will allow Edge Impulse to accelerate innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) at the edge and support the development of new solutions for businesses looking to leverage the power of machine learning.

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program is designed to help emerging ISVs accelerate their growth on AWS by providing technical enablement, go-to-market support, and access to co-selling opportunities through the AWS Sales organization. By joining the program, Edge Impulse will have access to AWS technical and business resources, allowing the company to enhance its offerings, expand its customer base, and drive greater innovation in the embedded machine learning space.

"We're thrilled to join the AWS ISV Accelerate Program and bring our embedded machine learning development tools to even more customers," said Zach Shelby, CEO of Edge Impulse. "We'll be able to leverage AWS's expertise in cloud computing and machine learning to accelerate innovation in AI at the edge and support businesses in developing powerful new applications."

Edge Impulse's platform provides enterprise teams with a comprehensive set of tools for building and deploying machine learning models on embedded devices. The platform simplifies the process of integrating machine learning into embedded systems, enabling developers to create intelligent devices with a wide range of capabilities. With the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Edge Impulse will be able to offer its solutions to even more customers, helping them to develop innovative products and services that leverage the power of AI at the edge.

About Edge Impulse

Edge Impulse offers the latest in machine learning tooling, enabling all enterprises to build smarter edge products. Their technology empowers developers to bring more AI products to market faster, and helps enterprise teams rapidly develop industry-specific solutions in weeks instead of years. Edge Impulse provides powerful automations and low-code capabilities to make it easier to build valuable datasets and develop advanced AI for edge devices. Used by makers of health-wearable devices like Oura, Know Labs, and NOWATCH, industrial organizations like NASA, as well as top silicon vendors and over 80,000 developers, Edge Impulse has become the trusted platform for enterprises and developers alike. It provides a seamless integration experience to optimize and deploy with confidence across the largest hardware ecosystem. To learn more, visit edgeimpulse.com.