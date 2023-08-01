Best's Review Features Litigation Funding, a Long-Running Insurance Podcast and More

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The August issue of Best’s Review features the effects from litigation funding on settlement components, as well as a deep dive into an influential insurance podcast:

“How Litigation Funding Is Affecting Settlement Strategies, Costs” indicates that claims and legal experts are calling for consistent disclosure requirements as the growing practice exhibits a greater impact on the insurance industry.

“Quest to Become Influencers Leads to Long-Running Insurtech Podcast” interviews the creators and hosts of the FNO: InsureTech Podcast as they speak about their side hustle, which involves interviewing industry leaders on how tech is changing the world of insurance.

Also included in the August issue:

“Life Insurers Leverage Higher Rates to Drive Annuity Growth” examines whether consumers will rush to surrender older contracts in search of higher income potential, now that bigger returns are available on the simplest of products.

“Slower Growth, Rising Rates to Further Complicate Debt Management for Latin America Insurers” reviews a recent AM Best report that critics argue would improperly allow the federal government into insurance regulation."

“NCOIL, Regulators, Captive Industry Urge IRS to Back Off on Proposed Rule” outlines the rising concerns created by proposed IRS regulations that would identify transactions that are the same as, or substantially similar to, microcaptive transactions as transactions of interest.

Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2023 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.