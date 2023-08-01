Intradeco Holdings Partners with First Insight

NEW YORK & PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intradeco Holdings, a global vertical manufacturing company supplying casual clothing to major North American retailers, announced today its partnership with First Insight, Inc., a global leader in Voice of the Customer (VoC) retail solutions. This partnership will fuel Intradeco’s focus on deepening and expanding their vast retail and brand network by leveraging predictive, actionable data from First Insight’s VoC platform to elevate product design and market acceptance.

“First Insight’s use of predictive analytics will add a great deal of value to the retailers we service and allow us to elevate our product design and assortment,” said Lora Murphy, Intradeco’s Senior Vice President, Design and Merchandising. “Nearly all information in the market comes from an historical perspective, but tapping into current data from the customer gives us a critical point of view missing from typical trend and sales analyses.”

Intradeco is a trusted partner, supplier, and licensor of high-performance and quality apparel to some of the biggest brands and retailers in the United States. The company’s unique nearshoring model, with production and manufacturing facilities located in Central America, provides its partners with greater flexibility than manufacturers located further offshore. First Insight’s ability to deliver VoC data quickly will enhance Intradeco’s speed to market with items that are likely to become best sellers. Furthermore, as a leader in environmentally friendly and socially responsible apparel, Intradeco will also use First Insight’s platform to maximize the impact of its sustainability messaging and consumer resonance.

“We are thrilled to work with Intradeco to test their product designs, merchandising assortment, and sustainability messaging,” said Greg Petro, Chief Executive Officer, First Insight. “Voice of Customer data allows Intradeco to de-risk the product assortment for their retail partners, ultimately reducing waste, overproduction, and markdowns.”

With the combined strength of AI and consumer insights, First Insight catalyzes transformative changes in the retail sector. Its platform unlocks the power of the customer to deliver profitable results for retailers and brands, improving decision making around product design, price optimization, merchandise assortment planning, and marketing messaging.

About Intradeco Holdings

With 40 years in the textile industry, Intradeco is a global vertical-manufacturing company supplying high-quality casual clothing and thermal underwear to major retailers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, pioneering logistics best practices, and merchandising trends, Intradeco is committed to sustainability which has earned the company recognition from multiple partners and retailers.

Intradeco embraces its social responsibility through its commitment to the community by supporting different charities and foundations around the globe.

About First Insight

First Insight is the global leader in Voice of the Customer retail solutions, transforming business decision-making through actionable consumer insights and AI. First Insight’s platform enables retailers and brands worldwide to boost revenues and profitability by informing strategic decisions with consumer data and removing guesses and personal opinions. Trusted by leading retailers, vertically integrated brands, mass merchant retailers, and wholesalers, First Insight leads in optimizing strategy, product, pricing, planning, and marketing decisions. For further information, visit www.firstinsight.com.