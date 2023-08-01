The CW Network and Hearst Television Expand and Extend Affiliation Partnership

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The CW Network (The CW) today announced that it has expanded and extended its network affiliation agreement with Hearst Television (Hearst). With the comprehensive multi-year agreement, Hearst will continue carrying The CW’s entertainment and sports programming in six markets across the country, and commencing on September 1, will launch The CW on Hearst’s KQCA-TV, a new CW affiliate in Sacramento, California. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“Hearst has been an important partner for The CW throughout the years and we are extremely pleased to be launching a new CW affiliate in Sacramento,” said Dennis Miller, President of The CW Network. “KQCA-TV is already home to LIV Golf in Sacramento, and this agreement will ensure that viewers there won’t miss a moment of our other highly-rated sports and entertainment programming, including ACC college football and basketball, and INSIDE THE NFL, both of which premiere this fall.”

In addition to the launch of The CW on KQCA-TV, the new agreement covers WKCF-TV in Orlando, Florida, KCWE-TV in Kansas City, Missouri, WPXT-TV in Portland, Maine, WCWG-TV, in Greensboro, North Carolina, WNNE-TV in Burlington, Vermont, and KHOG-TV/KHBS-TV in Ft. Smith, Arkansas.

“The evolution of The CW with the infusion of live sports like NASCAR Xfinity Series racing and ACC football and basketball, along with new entertainment programming, brings excitement and momentum to our group,” said Michael J. Hayes, President of Hearst Television. “We look forward to working with Dennis and his team in this expanded partnership, continuing our relationship with the network.”

About The CW Network

The CW Network, LLC is one of America’s major broadcast networks and reaches 100% of US television households. The CW delivers 14 hours of primetime programming per week in addition to sports and other entertainment programming and is the exclusive broadcast home to LIV Golf. The fully ad-supported CW App, with more than 96 million downloads to date, is available for free to consumers on all major platforms and is home to the latest episodes and seasons of The CW’s primetime programming, live streaming of its sports content, and a library of entertaining film and television content for on-demand viewing. The CW is 75%-owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), a leading diversified media company and largest CW affiliate group with 37 CW and CW Plus affiliates, covering 32% of the population. For more information about The CW, please visit www.cwtv.com.

About Hearst Television

Hearst Television owns and/or operates 35 television and two radio stations serving 27 media markets across 39 states reaching over 22 million U.S. television households. Through its partnership with nearly all major networks, Hearst Television distributes national content over more than 120 video channels including programming from ABC, NBC, CBS, CW, MY Net, MeTV, Estrella and more. The radio stations are leaders in Baltimore news/talk and rock music listenership. Its Hearst Media Production Group unit produces original programming across linear and streaming platforms for domestic and international distribution. Its Very Local app, free to download on household OTT devices and available across popular streaming services, offers 24/7 access to local news, weather and an array of local and regional programming. Hearst Television is recognized as one of the industry's premier companies and has been honored with numerous awards for distinguished journalism, industry innovation, and community service. Hearst Television is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hearst.